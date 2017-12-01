    Kermit Washington Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft, Filing False Tax Returns

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    Boston Celtics Kermit Washington, playing his first game since Dec. 9 altercation with Rudy Tomjanovich of Houston. Washington wipes his brow following first play action in second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oakland, Calif., Tuesday night, Feb. 15, 1978. Celtics won, 98-75. (AP Photo)
    Associated Press

    Former NBA player Kermit Washington has pleaded guilty to three felony charges, including aggravated identity theft and filing false tax returns. 

    Per TMZ Sports, Washington will face up to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 after entering his guilty plea in federal court. 

    Washington was originally arrested in May 2016 as part of a larger federal investigation connected to former NFL offensive lineman Ron Mix in which fraudulent donations made to a charity called "Project Contact Africa" were pocketed by someone with the title "Individual F."

    TMZ noted Washington was the one accused of orchestrating the scheme, and he made out with "a large amount of money" prior to his arrest. 

    In June 2016, TMZ reported Washington initially entered a plea of not guilty on charges of "corrupt interference with tax laws, conspiring to commit wire fraud, falsification of records and aggravated identity theft."

    Washington played 10 NBA seasons with five teams from 1973-82 and 1987-88, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego Clippers, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. He is perhaps remembered most for his infamous punch of Rudy Tomjanovich in a 1977 matchup between the Lakers and Houston Rockets. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Says He Won't Do 3-Point Contest

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Jokic (Ankle) Could Miss Multiple Games

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Rolling

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Conley Tried to Play Mediator Between Fizdale, Gasol

      Ryne Nelson
      via SLAMonline