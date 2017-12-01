    Greg Holland, Mike Moustakas Win MLB Comeback Player of the Year Awards

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball announced Friday that Colorado Rockies closer Greg Holland and Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas have won the 2017 Comeback Player of the Year Awards in the National League and American League, respectively.

    Holland missed all of 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, while Moustakas appeared in only 27 games during the 2016 season due to a torn ACL.

    The 2017 season was Holland's first with the Rockies after he spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Royals.

    Holland went 3-6 and converted 41 of 45 save opportunities to go along with a 3.61 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57.1 innings pitched.

    The 32-year-old was named an All-Star for the third time in his career, and he helped lead Colorado to its first playoff berth since 2009.

    Moustakas enjoyed a career year in Kansas City last season, as he hit .272 and set personal bests with 38 home runs, 85 RBI and 75 runs scored.

    He made his second All-Star team in the process and ranked fifth in the American League in homers.

    Both the 29-year-old Moustakas and Holland—who were teammates when the Royals won the World Series in 2015—are free agents this offseason.

