Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thibaut Courtois and Alexis Sanchez

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Juventus could reportedly look to replace goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon with Thibaut Courtois, but the Italian champions are said to be unlikely to be able to afford a deal for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Buffon, who will turn 40 in January, has announced his intention to retire at the end of the season unless Juventus win the Champions League, in which case he would continue in a bid to win the Club World Cup, per Sky Italia (h/t BBC Sport).

Although Juventus have already brought in Wojciech Szczesny, they could now attempt to sign Courtois as a replacement for the legendary Italian, per Calciomercato.com.

Coutois' current Chelsea deal expires in 2019, but he is yet to agree an extension and "wants to become the highest paid goalkeeper in the world," which is a problem for the Blues.

Should he fail to renew at Chelsea, Juventus could try to tempt him to Turin with Szczesny's future at the club "in doubt," per the report.

Buffon is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers ever and will be a tough act to follow in Turin.

Even though he is at the end of his career, he is still managing to reach new landmarks, as shown by Gracenote Live:

However, Courtois has proved to be a key figure for Chelsea, helping the club to two Premier League titles since joining from Genk in 2011.

Last season, he finished the campaign with the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper in the top flight, per WhoScored.com:

Courtois is an agile, strong shot-stopper and an experienced international. Still only 25, he may still have the best years of his career ahead of him and, while replacing Buffon is no easy task, the Belgian is one of the few goalkeepers around who has the profile and the talent to step in for the Italian.

Meanwhile, Juve are also one of several sides keen on Sanchez but may struggle to afford the Chilean's wages, according to Nima Tavallaey Roodsari at Calciomercato.com.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan also want the 28-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, with a "bidding war" between Europe's top clubs set to take place.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that Sanchez will not leave the club in January "unless something unbelievable happens," per James Olley at the Evening Standard.

Sanchez was close to a move to Manchester City in the summer before a late deal broke down, but the club remains keen to bring him in either in January or next summer, per James Robson at the Manchester Evening News.

The Chilean started the season slowly but has found his best form in recent weeks, as shown by WhoScored.com:

Sanchez's refusal to extend his contract with Arsenal suggest his time at the club is coming to an end, with Manchester City appearing his most likely destination, although it remains to be seen if he will depart in January or next summer.