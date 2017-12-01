Anthony Davis Fined $25K for Verbally Abusing Official, Refusing to Leave Court

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been fined $25,000 by the NBA after he was ejected from Wednesday's 120-102 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis' fine stems from verbally abusing a referee and failing to leave the court following his ejection.

Davis was ejected in the second quarter after receiving two technical fouls in quick succession. The first occurred with 4:26 left in the first half when he argued a no-call after missing a layup.

On Minnesota's ensuing possession, Davis was called for a foul on Karl-Anthony Towns. He argued the call and was given his second technical foul. He continued to argue while teammates held him back before exiting the court.

The game turned immediately after Davis was thrown out, as the Timberwolves closed the first half on a 17-6 run that gave them a 13-point lead at halftime.

It marked the first time in Davis' six-year NBA career that he's been ejected from a game.

Despite the loss, New Orleans is off to an 11-10 start this season. Davis leads the team with 25.6 points and ranks second with 11.0 rebounds per game.