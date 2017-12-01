PSG Transfer News: Lucas Moura Reportedly a Loan Target for Valencia

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

Lucas Moura is reportedly wanted by Valencia, with the team second in La Liga ready to pursue a loan deal in the January transfer window, per French source Le Parisien (h/t TalkSport.com).

Los Che will offer Moura the first-team football he needs to get back into the Brazil squad ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer, according to TalkSport. The same source also noted how Valencia will count on a solid relationship with PSG, built on taking Goncalo Guedes on loan this summer, to help seal a deal for Moura ahead of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

More first-team football is something Moura needs after making just three starts, all in the Coupe de France, this season. The South American attacker has been left on the fringes, but manager Unai Emery has revealed players were told their roles would change during this campaign, per Goal's Tom Webber.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Emery cited the strengthening of PSG's squad as a big reason why some players would find their playing time reduced.

It has proved that way for Moura, who has not been able to earn starts ahead of wide forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Emery also has to try to keep Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Javier Pastore involved.

With this much talent around and ahead of him, Moura is likely to continue to struggle to feature in the starting XI, even as PSG compete on all fronts. It's little surprise the Ligue 1 leaders have reportedly told the 25-year-old's agents their client can start looking for another club ahead of the winter window, per RMC Sport (h/t Metro).

PSG have enough match-winners in attacking areas to let Moura go, but maybe Emery should think twice. The Brazilian enjoyed a stellar campaign on the manager's watch during the 2016/17 season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in domestic and UEFA Champions League action.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Not many wingers can match Moura's pace, trickery and natural flair. He would surely be an asset for a Valencia side looking well-equipped to push Barcelona all the way in Spain's top flight.

However, Moura can still prove effective for Les Parisiens during a season where squad depth will surely be a defining factor as Emery's team aims to win four trophies.