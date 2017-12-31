Stephen Ross: Adam Gase Will Return as Dolphins Head Coach in 2018

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Despite a disappointing 6-10 record in 2017, Adam Gase will return for his third year as head coach of the Miami Dolphins next season, owner Steve Ross confirmed on Sunday night, according to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum and general manager Chris Grier will also return.

Gase came to the Dolphins after a successful three-year run as an offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos (2013-14) and Chicago Bears (2015). Peyton Manning set NFL records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns working with Gase in 2013.

Bringing Gase to Miami in 2016 seemed like a perfect fit since it gave him a chance to work with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 4,208 yards and 24 touchdowns the previous year.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said after Gase was hired that he was always their top choice for the job.

"When you find the right guy, why give someone else a chance to grab him," he said, via Kelly. "We had done our homework beforehand. Once we settled on it, we moved on it. Sometimes time really helped you, and sometimes it is never on your side."

Gase's tenure in Miami got off to a strong start. The Dolphins went 10-6 in 2016 and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, but a knee injury to Tannehill in a game against the Arizona Cardinals threw them off their trajectory.

Tannehill underwent knee surgery last August that caused him to miss the entire 2017 season, leading to the Dolphins signing Jay Cutler as their starting quarterback. The success Gase and Cutler had with the Bears in 2015 didn't translate, as the offense finished tied for 26th in points scored per game (17.7) and 28th in total yards (304.5).

Adding to the problems for Miami is its starting lineup when the 2017 season began was the NFL's third-oldest at 27.5 years. The combination of being a bad and old team pointed to the Dolphins trending in the wrong direction.

There are still singular pieces for the Dolphins to work with. Wide receivers Jarvis Landry (a free agent), Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker are a formidable trio. Running back Kenyan Drake could be ready for an expanded role, or the Dolphins could address that position in the draft.

Defensive end Cameron Wake may be 35 years old, but that hasn't stopped him from wreaking havoc on quarterbacks.

With Tannehill coming back next season, Gase should have more stability at quarterback than he had in 2017 because of all the late shuffling that happened during the preseason.

Playing in the same division as the New England Patriots doesn't leave a lot of leeway to figure yourself out and compete for a playoff spot. Gase made it work with the Dolphins two years ago and will be given another chance to make it work next year.