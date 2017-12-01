John Collins Reportedly Out 2-3 Weeks with Shoulder Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks rookie forward John Collins is reportedly expected to miss at least two weeks of action after suffering a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder during Thursday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena.

Shams Charania‏ of The Vertical provided the update Friday.

Atlanta selected Collins with the 19th overall pick in June's NBA draft. He's made an immediate impact while working mostly as a reserve, averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while playing 23 minutes per game across 21 appearances (four starts).

The 20-year-old Wake Forest product leads in the Hawks in Player Efficiency Rating and ranks 12th among all of the league's power forwards in PER, according to ESPN.com.

Collins has also showcased solid durability. He appeared in all 64 of the Demon Deacons' games across his two years with the ACC program and played in each of the Hawks' first 21 games.

Luke Babbitt, who returned from a back injury against the Cavs, should see the biggest uptick in playing time while Collins is sidelined. It could also lead to more chances for Ersan Ilyasova and Tyler Cavanaugh as part of Atlanta's frontcourt rotation.