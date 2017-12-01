Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Mourinho New Plan, Danny Rose Rumours

Handout/Getty Images

Anthony Martial's form has convinced Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to change direction with his transfer strategy, according to reports.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported Mourinho was searching for a similar talent to Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic after missing out on his signature last summer, but Martial's performances have made the manager reconsider his options. The Special One believes the forward has finally adjusted to his tactics after a frustrating period last term.

Martial has eight goals in 20 appearances under Mourinho this season, allowing the coach fresh confidence in his ability to deliver.

Perisic would have allowed United to operate with more width on the left wing, but Martial has dovetailed with Marcus Rashford in the position.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Martial has developed into an effective foil for striker Romelu Lukaku, and the goals have started to flow for the France international.

Marc Williams of the Daily Star quoted Mourinho praising the player, but the coach added Martial needs to continue to improve his physical attributes after the 4-2 at Watford on Tuesday:



"Yes, I am pleased.

"I think he suffers a little bit with accumulation of matches. I could feel that in the second half he was going down and down and down.

"He’s still a young guy and his body, his biological situation has space to improve.

"But in the first half, during the time, he had strength and explosion in his legs and he was dangerous and [scored] an important goal."

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

In other Red Devils news, ESPN pundit Alejandro Moreno believes Danny Rose will get his wish of a move from Tottenham Hotspur to United.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Moreno explained why he thinks the England international will make the switch to Old Trafford (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star):

"He’s been campaigning for this hasn’t he?

"When he was injured he was very mouthy about it, he kept making noise about it.

"Let’s be honest, Luke Shaw, no. Jose Mourinho doesn’t care much for Luke Shaw does he?

"Ashley Young, as well as he has done, he shouldn’t be your left-back."

Former Spurs icon Graham Roberts said he would allow Rose to depart if the north London side could recruit fresh talent:

Per Turrell, Mourinho is ready to splash out £45 million to capture the Lilywhites full-back.

The failure of Shaw has given Mourinho a headache, but Young has shown consistency in his transition from winger to left-back.

However, United need a specialist in the position, and Rose would be expected to hit the ground running if he arrives at the Theatre of Dreams.

At 27, the player is an experienced operator, and United would give him the platform to win trophies if he swaps life in the capital for a switch to Manchester.