Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Talks David Luiz to Real Madrid Rumours

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has commented on speculation that David Luiz could be set to join Real Madrid when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Spanish champions are interested in the defender, who fell out with Conte after Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Roma in the UEFA Champions League in October, per Matt Law at the Telegraph.

Luiz has only featured once since that defeat, in the 4-0 win over Qarabag, although he has also been struggling with a knee injury.

Conte was asked about the Brazilian's future and if he had already agreed a deal with Real Madrid, per Jake Polden at the Mirror:

"This week? No. I must be honest I don't read this because I don't have time to read, we are playing every three days so my focus is on the pitch, our preparation and my team.

"These are speculations but we pass from my sacking to the Real Madrid [rumours]. We are very fast to pass these two different situations. My focus is only on Chelsea, I'm totally committed for this club and for my players."

ESPN FC'S Dermot Corrigan has said that the Santiago Bernabeu is an unlikely destination for Luiz:

While Madrid may be interested, Chelsea will refuse to sell Luiz in January, according to sports journalist Simon Phillips:

Luiz is unlikely to feature against Newcastle United on Saturday as he is having treatment on his injury with Conte unable to confirm when is due to return, per Polden.

If he does stay at Chelsea, Luiz may face a battle to regain his place in the team with youngster Andreas Christensen having impressed in his absence.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlights just how flawless the 21-year-old was during Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League win over Swansea City:

Luiz's future at Chelsea does look far from certain at the moment, with his current injury problems also preventing him being able to attempt to force his way back into Conte's plans.