The Case For and Against Each Heisman Finalist

There are only two reasons Jackson won't win the Heisman, and both are pretty stupid.

The first is Louisville's 8-4 record.

Jackson did throw one interception in each of those four losses—two of which were returned for touchdowns—but is it his fault the Cardinals gave up an average of 43.3 points in those games? Heck, in the loss to Boston College, Jackson accounted for 512 yards and five touchdowns, leading Louisville to 42 points. But, for some reason, we're supposed to believe he's not the best player in the country because the Eagles rushed for 364 yards against the Cardinals' atrocious defense?

And if a quarterback's defense is cause for concern, shouldn't that be an issue that's also holding back Baker Mayfield from winning the award? The Oklahoma defense gave up 384.8 yards per game, 5.7 yards per play and 25.0 points per game. Louisville's numbers are 386.8, 5.6 and 27.1, respectively. And the comparison was even more unfavorable for the Sooners before they shut down TCU in the Big 12 championship.

Furthermore, if four losses were grounds for not winning the Heisman, why didn't it stop Jackson from winning last year?

That leads us to the second argument against Jackson, which is that he's already won the Heisman—an argument that makes even less sense than the first.

If what Jackson did last year was deemed to be the best performance in the nation (by a margin of 620 voting points over Deshaun Watson and 1,783 over Mayfield), why should he be penalized for being even better—particularly when Mayfield's numbers are only marginally better than they were last year?

For whatever reason, voters get bored and don't want to see the same guy win the award twice. It happened to Johnny Manziel. It happened to Jameis Winston, though he played much worse in the season after he won the Heisman. It seems destined to happen to Jackson.

There's an argument to be made, too, that Manziel played worse in the season after he won the Heisman. His team certainly got worse, as did Winston's. But Jackson has been better than he was when he won the award, and his team's success is right on par with last year. Yet, inexplicably, winning the 2016 Heisman is what will keep Jackson from winning it in 2017.