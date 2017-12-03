NFL Schedule Week 13: TV Times, Coverage Map and Live-Stream Guide

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Keep an eye on win streaks and one NFL team attempting to become the first to clinch a playoff spot in Week 13.

We'll see three pivotal NFC matchups that may potentially alter the pecking order. In a competitive conference, there's a 7-4 team on the outside looking in the picture. Division leaders and clubs on a recent tear will either create opportunities or add separation.

Quarterback Case Keenum has a chance to add another impressive win over a playoff-caliber squad to his 2017 resume. How does one injury help his chances?

The top spot in the NFC South hangs in the balance in a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Will the Seattle Seahawks lose consecutive games at CenturyLink Field?

The 506 Sports Twitter handle relayed the coverage map for all Week 13 games:

You can check out the info below on how to watch on television or mobile device. Finally, stay on top of the postseason storylines with predictions for notable matchups.

Week 13 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, December 3

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, December 4

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Notable Storylines and Predictions for Week 13

Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings Have Win Streaks at Stake

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

One streaking team will fall between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After another productive Week 12 performance on Thanksgiving, Keenum holds his starting job for another game. He won't see cornerback Desmond Trufant in coverage due to a concussion, per Falcons head coach Dan Quinn during Friday's media presser.

On a brighter note for the Falcons, Quinn expects running back Devonta Freeman to return to action after missing two contests with a concussion.

At this point in the season, every team has an injury at critical spots on the roster. Without their starting cornerback, the Falcons must find a way to compensate for the missing piece in the secondary. In a competitive NFC playoff picture, a Falcons loss could push them below the postseason cutoff line.

With Keenum at the helm and running back Latavius Murray in the backfield—two guys who didn't appear on the roster in the previous season—the Vikings have a balanced offensive attack. Minnesota will snap Atlanta's win streak at three and add an eighth consecutive victory to its regular-season run.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Falcons 27

New Orleans Saints Eye Series Sweep Against Carolina Panthers

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Saints saw their eight-game win streak come to an end with a 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. They'll attempt to hop back on the right track against the team they beat to start their early season run in Week 3.

The Saints dominated the Panthers 34-13 at Bank of America Stadium in the first meeting. The winner between the division rivals will lead the NFC South, which currently has three teams slotted in playoff spots.

Despite losing wideout Kelvin Benjamin via trade, tight end Greg Olsen for a majority of the season due to a foot injury and an underperforming backfield on the ground, the Panthers have a defense that levels the playing field. Carolina allows an average 18.8 points per contest.

After struggling on the offensive end in the previous outing, the Saints have to ensure their balanced attack fires on all cylinders against the Panthers. Expect this matchup to come down to the final possessions, with New Orleans narrowly outscoring Carolina.

Prediction: Saints 24, Panthers 21

Philadelphia Eagles Clinch NFC East with Win Over Seattle Seahawks

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles would have won the NFC East title with a Washington Redskins victory on Thursday Night Football. However, the Dallas Cowboys snapped their three-game skid with a decisive 38-14 win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

If the Eagles want the division crown, they must claim it with their own hard work. The NFC East leader will travel to CenturyLink Stadium to play a competitive but critically flawed Seahawks team that doesn't field a viable ground attack and features new faces in the secondary.

Quarterback Carson Wentz won't see defensive backs Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor on the field for Sunday Night Football, which bodes well for Philadelphia's pass attack.

The Seahawks have to rely heavily on quarterback Russell Wilson and an aggressive pass rush against an opponent that can win in multiple ways.

Wentz plays with the No. 2 rushing offense in the league. He's also aided by the No. 3 scoring defense that's surrendering just 17.3 points per contest. Expect Philadelphia to clinch the NFC East title on Sunday.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Seahawks 23