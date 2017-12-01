Tottenham Transfer News: Manager Reportedly "Doesn't Rate" Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino "just doesn't rate" Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, according to Alasdair Gold of Football.London. Gold thinks the former Marseille winger could even be loaned out by the Tottenham Hotspur manager during the January transfer window.

As to why Pochettino is unconvinced by Nkoudou, Gold said the 22-year-old is "not giving enough in training or matches to justify getting anywhere near the first team."

Nkoudou's lack of progress since signing for Spurs in 2016 makes him one of the rare mishaps by the club in the transfer market in recent years. Tottenham have generally recruited well, adding the likes of Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier among others.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

While those three have become established stars, Nkoudou hasn't been able to crack the first team, making just four appearances, all off the bench, this season.

His career in England has never got going after the protracted process around him joining Tottenham. Nkoudou had to wait 40 days after his medical to have his move ratified, per Ed Aarons of the Guardian.

Nkoudou's struggles adapting to life in the Premier League have robbed Spurs of the pace, trickery and eye for goal that were making the precocious Frenchman a star with Marseille. It's not likely Nkoudou will get many chances to showcase those attributes for Tottenham anytime soon, either.

The north London club recently welcomed back Argentinian winger Erik Lamela after a prolonged injury absence. BBC Match of the Day detailed how Lamela made an instant impact in the 2-1 defeat away to Leicester City on Tuesday:

Lamela's vision and creativity will help him stay ahead of Nkoudou in the pecking order. Similarly, Nkoudou's chances of playing more often could be hurt by Pochettino not always featuring a true winger.

It's not uncommon for the Tottenham boss to put central playmaker Christian Eriksen into a wide berth. He's also fond of deploying striker Heung-Min Son from the flanks.

These factors lend further weight to Gold's idea Nkoudou will be moved on, one way or the other, in the near future.