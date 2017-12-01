Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane Comments on Kepa Arrizabalaga Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has commented on speculation concerning a move for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and said he is a "very good keeper" but "he is not my keeper."

The Spanish champions are reportedly close to an agreement with the 23-year-old and are ready to pay his €20 million release clause, according to Carlos Carpio and David G. Medina at Marca.

Zidane was asked if Madrid were going to sign Arrizabalaga and also if he felt the Spaniard was better than current Madrid first choice Keylor Navas, per Carlos Forjanes at AS.

"I always have the best. I have Keylor and he is better without doubt, I will always be with the ones who are here. Kepa is a very good keeper, without doubt, but he is not my keeper.

"I am staying with Keylor and with Kiko. We will see when the market opens if anyone is going to come or not. I can not talk about players in the future. There are many that can come, and many players who can play here some day. But that's not my problem."

Navas returned from injury to feature in the second leg of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey tie with Fuenlabrada of the Spanish third tier on Tuesday, but he did not distinguish himself, as shown by Marca:

Real Madrid advanced to the next round of the tournament 4-2 on aggregate, thanks to their 2-0 first leg win, and Navas said he doesn't "have to prove anything to anyone" after the game, per Fox Sports (h/t Glen Williams at Mail Online).

Navas has won La Liga and two Champions League titles with Real Madrid, but he is known for making high-profile errors.

He will also turn 31 later in December, and it would be no surprise if Madrid were looking for a younger option.

Arrizabalaga has shone at times this season despite being part of an Athletic side that have struggled since coach Ernesto Valverde left for Barcelona last summer, and they are currently 16th in the table.

La Liga's official Twitter account shows just what their young goalkeeper is capable of:

Madrid will have the chance to test Arrizabalaga fully on Saturday when they travel to San Mames to take on Athletic in La Liga.