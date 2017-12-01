La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 14 Results

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Malaga remain in the bottom three of La Liga after a 0-0 draw with Levante at La Rosaleda on Friday.

The draw leaves Michel's side four points from safety but having played a game more than their rivals.

Levante, meanwhile, remain in 14th with 16 points from their opening 14 games of the season.

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 35 (29)

2. Valencia 31 (21)

3. Atletico Madrid 27 (15)

4. Real Madrid 27 (14)

5. Sevilla 25 (3)

6. Villarreal 21 (6)

7. Real Sociedad 19 (3)

8. Real Betis 18 (-4)

9. Celta Vigo 17 (5)

10. Girona 17 (-3)

11. Leganes 17 (-3)

12. Getafe 16 (4)

13. Espanyol 16 (-5)

14. Levante 16 (-6)

15. Eibar 14 (-3)

16. Athletic Bilbao 13 (-4)

17. Deportivo La Coruna 12 (-8)

18. Malaga 8 (-17)

19. Las Palmas 7 (-22)

20. Alaves 6 (-15)

Friday Recap

Malaga came into the game off the back of midweek disappointment in the Copa del Rey as they exited the tournament after a 3-2 aggregate defeat to second-tier Numancia.

However, Michel's side were unable to bounce back and could only pick up a point that does little to help their struggles at the wrong end of the table.

Levante handed a start to United States defender Shaq Moore, who is starting to make an impression on the team, as noted by Marca's Arch Bell:

The first half was a dour affair with chances at a premium and a lack of quality from both sides all too obvious.

It was a similar story after the break although the hosts were looking the more likely side, per football analyst Chris Henson:

Yet Malaga were almost undone right at the end, a quick Levante counter saw Jose Luis Morales set up Nano Mesa but his shot was well saved by goalkeeper Roberto, to preserve a point.

Opta showed how Levante simply cannot win at Malaga:

While both teams depart with a point it does little for either, Michel remains under pressure at Malaga after a difficult start to the season and a relegation battle seemingly looming.

Levante, meanwhile, will rue missing a late chance that could have sealed all three points against a struggling side.