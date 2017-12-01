World Cup Draw 2018 Results: Twitter Reacts to FIFA Groups

World Cup Draw 2018 Results: Twitter Reacts to FIFA GroupsDecember 1, 2017
The FIFA 2018 World Cup draw was completed on Friday in Russia, and the world's top national teams have discovered who they will play in the tournament next summer.
The FIFA World Cup Twitter account gave full details of the groups:
#WorldCupDraw 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup
Here they are! The groups for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia! 🇷🇺🙌 Which game are you most looking forward to?! 😁 #WorldCupDraw https://t.co/CYBTaqkgpF2017-12-1 15:59:02
Nick Harris at Sporting Intelligence provided an early analysis of the draw:
Nick Harris @sportingintel
No obvious Group of Death - Group C is rankings tightest. But a clear Group of Life - the Group A of hosts Russia. https://t.co/avqsZ9eXdP2017-12-1 15:58:33
Hosts Russia will open the World Cup with a clash against Saudi Arabia in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Saturday, June 14, 2018.
However, it's not perhaps the most thrilling opener, according to Associated Press reporter Mauricio Savarese:
Mauricio Savarese @MSavarese
World Cup will open with Russia vs Saudi Arabia. Not much of an opening game, to be honest.2017-12-1 15:51:20
One of the higlights of the draw was Portugal and Spain being drawn together in Group B, along with Iran and Morocco.
The tie will see Real Madrid star and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo take on Spain, although he does not have a great record against La Roja, as shown by Opta:
OptaJose @OptaJose
0 - In four games (three competive and one friendly: 2W 1D 1L) Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been able to score vs Spain (excluding penalty shootout). Injustice https://t.co/WUKdH0zExY2017-12-1 16:13:24
However, television host and former player Stuart Holden is certainly looking forward to that one:
Stuart Holden @stuholden
Portugal vs Spain opening match in Group B- a BEAUTY in SOCHI!2017-12-1 15:40:44
While Group B looks a tough group, so does Group F, where Germany take on Mexico, Sweden and Korea Republic.
Germany go into the tournament as the holders, but coach Joachim Low's side may face a tough test, according to Fox Soccer:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
When you're the World Cup holders and get drawn in the Group of Death. #WorldCupDraw https://t.co/SEdx3HJRSp2017-12-1 16:03:38
Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, however, is definitely relishing taking on the world champions:
Chicharito Hernandez @CH14_
Con todo y por todo… 🙏🏽😁 Looking forward to it… 🇲🇽🌎 https://t.co/xHqZvro0Dj2017-12-1 16:18:47
Lionel Messi's Argentina found qualification tough going and will face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.
It's not the first time Argentina have been drawn against Nigeria, as noted by former England footballer and television pundit Jermaine Jenas:
Jermaine Jenas @jjenas8
Nigeria and Argentina drawn together in the same World Cup group for the 5th time! 👀 #WorldCupDraw https://t.co/556hStwGxF2017-12-1 16:08:24
However, Nigeria defender Leon Balogun did not seem awed by the prospect of taking on Messi next summer:
Leon Balogun @LeonBalogun
Wow - what a draw! This group is a challenge, an honor, a chance, an opportunity...it’s fire!!!! World Cup baby 🔥🇳🇬🦅✊🏽 #WorldCup2018 #UpUpNigeria #SoarEagles #OneTeamOneDream #RussiaWeDeyComeOoo https://t.co/6DUET66okJ2017-12-1 16:48:36
Elsewhere, perennial underachievers England have been handed a kind draw against Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.
The clash with Belgium will see England face a team full of Premier League stars, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Marouane Fellaini, Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen and Vincent Kompany.
Kompany said that might make life difficult at Manchester City this season:
Vincent Kompany @VincentKompany
So that’s going to be an awkward one at home.. #England #Belgium https://t.co/le2Yqu0uPH2017-12-1 16:17:16
City team-mate Kyle Walker didn't seem too impressed:
Kyle Walker @kylewalker2
When you find out you gotta play @DeBruyneKev and @VincentKompany #WorldCupDraw #WC2018 https://t.co/d1LQSMB5Nu2017-12-1 15:54:30
The World Cup kicks off on June 14 with Russia against Saudi Arabia, with the final scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 15, in Moscow.