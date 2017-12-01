World Cup Draw 2018 Results: Twitter Reacts to FIFA Groups

Ivan Sekretarev/Associated Press

The FIFA 2018 World Cup draw was completed on Friday in Russia, and the world's top national teams have discovered who they will play in the tournament next summer.

The FIFA World Cup Twitter account gave full details of the groups:

Nick Harris at Sporting Intelligence provided an early analysis of the draw:

Hosts Russia will open the World Cup with a clash against Saudi Arabia in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Saturday, June 14, 2018.

However, it's not perhaps the most thrilling opener, according to Associated Press reporter Mauricio Savarese:

One of the higlights of the draw was Portugal and Spain being drawn together in Group B, along with Iran and Morocco.

The tie will see Real Madrid star and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo take on Spain, although he does not have a great record against La Roja, as shown by Opta:

However, television host and former player Stuart Holden is certainly looking forward to that one:

While Group B looks a tough group, so does Group F, where Germany take on Mexico, Sweden and Korea Republic.

Germany go into the tournament as the holders, but coach Joachim Low's side may face a tough test, according to Fox Soccer:

Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, however, is definitely relishing taking on the world champions:

Lionel Messi's Argentina found qualification tough going and will face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

It's not the first time Argentina have been drawn against Nigeria, as noted by former England footballer and television pundit Jermaine Jenas:

However, Nigeria defender Leon Balogun did not seem awed by the prospect of taking on Messi next summer:

Elsewhere, perennial underachievers England have been handed a kind draw against Belgium, Tunisia and Panama.

The clash with Belgium will see England face a team full of Premier League stars, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Marouane Fellaini, Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen and Vincent Kompany.

Kompany said that might make life difficult at Manchester City this season:

City team-mate Kyle Walker didn't seem too impressed:

The World Cup kicks off on June 14 with Russia against Saudi Arabia, with the final scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 15, in Moscow.