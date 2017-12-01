Aaron Rodgers May Have 'Trial Return' to Practice After Collarbone Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers may return to practice Saturday.

According to Mike Spofford of the Packers' official website, McCarthy said, "He's got a workout today, and we'll obviously evaluate him. We're looking tomorrow to potentially practice him in a trial return. That's the outlook. We'll determine that tomorrow after his work today."



Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings and was placed on injured reserve. However, he could be activated for Green Bay's Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to the Packers' Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers did some throwing on the field and uncorked passes as deep as 50 yards down the field.

On Friday, McCarthy discussed the importance of Rodgers' potential return to the fold: "Absolutely. I think it's a big deal when you see your leader out there, definitely. The guys have been watching him work here the last couple weeks. You also have to be in tune with the trial return mode ... but it would be great to have him out there."



The Packers are 5-6, and they have gone 1-4 with Brett Hundley as the starting quarterback during Rodgers' absence.

Hundley performed well with 245 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers, but the Packers still fell 31-28 on a last-second field goal.

Rodgers was enjoying another strong year prior to the injury, as the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL MVP had thrown for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in six games.

Green Bay trails the Atlanta Falcons by two games for the final playoff spot in the NFC, and it is four games behind the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.