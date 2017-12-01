World Cup Seedings 2018: Group of Death and Full Fixtures Determined

Markus Gilliar/Associated Press

Holders Germany will have a tough time retaining the World Cup trophy after being handed a tricky draw for 2018's tournament, which was made in host country Russia on Friday. Die Mannschaft were placed in Group F along with Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.

It's the closest group to meriting the moniker "Group of Death" after the draw was made.

The FIFA World Cup Twitter account relayed the full draw for every group:

Other notably tough groups include B, where 2010 World Cup winners Spain will face UEFA Euro 2016 holders Portugal. Group D also looks tricky, thanks to Argentina having to face Croatia, Nigeria and Iceland, with the latter the conquerors England at Euro 2016.

The full fixtures and schedule details for every group match are available per Duncan Wright of The Sun.

Germany's notable dates are as follows, per DW Sports:

Starting their title defence the right way will mean Germany keeping a useful Mexico attack quiet. It won't be easy, though, since El Tri can call on prolific PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano and West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez.

Things won't get any easier for Germany against a Sweden side usually tough to beat in tournament football. The Swedes also boast one of the most cultured playmakers at the tournament in Emil Forsberg.

He has helped himself to four goals and two assists in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season. Forsberg is a classy No. 10 who will make his nation tick in Russia.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Similarly, Germany's defence is sure to be tested against South Korea, with Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son an underrated flair player. Son used to ply his trade in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, so German audiences will know all about his considerable threat.

If there is a good omen for Germany, it comes from their recent history against Korea Republic, per OptaFranz:

Die Mannschaft will enter this tournament with their own enviable strength in depth, particularly in attacking areas. Thomas Muller, Julian Draxler, Mesut Ozil and Leroy Sane will pose plenty of problems in the final third, while the midfield is underpinned superbly by Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira.

Germany will remain one of the firm favourites to win it all despite being drawn in a group this tough.

Group D is the next toughest, with Argentina sure to rely on their star power up front to top a Croatia side featuring familiar faces Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric and Mario Mandzukic.

Nigeria won't be easily dismissed, though, not with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo in the fold. Meanwhile, Iceland will again look to Premier League playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson for inspiration.

La Albiceleste don't lack for inspiration when Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala work together. If they can top this group, Argentina may finally be ready to make good on their unfulfilled potential.