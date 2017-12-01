Orlando Scandrick's Back Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Multiple Fractures

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick reportedly suffered two transverse process fractures in his back during Thursday's 38-14 win over the Washington Redskins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Scandrick is expected to miss one or more games.

Scandrick's injury occurred late in the fourth quarter when Dallas had already salted the game away.

The 30-year-old has started 11 games for the Cowboys this season, registering 38 tackles, three passes defended and no interceptions.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft out of Boise State by the Cowboys and spent the first five seasons of his career playing primarily in nickel and dime packages.

Over the past four campaigns, however, Scandrick has been a regular starter.

With Scandrick on the shelf, Dallas will likely turn to second-round rookie Chidobe Awuzie in a starting role across from Anthony Brown, with third-round rookie Jourdan Lewis serving as the nickelback.

Now 6-6, Dallas will look to keep its playoff hopes alive when it faces the struggling New York Giants in Week 14.