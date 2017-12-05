6 Players Dallas Cowboys Must Make Prioirty This Offseason

1 of 6

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Finding pass rushers is hard. Finding young pass-rushers is even more difficult. Consider this; since 2003, there have been just 19 players under the age of 26 who have recorded at least 13 sacks in a season, per Pro Football Reference. The names on the list include the usual suspects; J.J. Watt, Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, etc. It's a pretty impressive list once you see the names. With four games still left on the schedule, DeMarcus Lawrence has added his name to that list.

In what should be a slam-dunk decision, the Cowboys have to retain their best pass rusher since DeMarcus Ware. Lawrence has proven that when he is healthy, he can be a force. Lawrence doesn't turn 26 until April, but he should already have a long-term deal by then.

The only thing that comes into question with re-signing Lawrence is the price tag. Talented edge rushers don't hit the market very often, but when they do, they get paid. According to Spotrac, he's projected to get $9.2 million per year, but that number seems awfully low. Instead, expect Lawrence's contract to come close to $16 million per season, the average price of an elite rusher in the NFL.

Dallas will pay Lawrence one way or another, but he will be worth every penny. He's just that good.