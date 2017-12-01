Archie Manning Defends Ben McAdoo Despite Eli Manning Benching

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Archie Manning spoke positively of New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo on Thursday in the wake of Geno Smith's promotion to starter for Week 13 over Manning's son, Eli Manning.

According to TMZ Sports, the elder Manning praised McAdoo and blamed the Giants' 2-9 season on injuries, saying: "Ben's a good coach. It wasn't his coaching that got all these people hurt."

Eli's benching will end a streak of 210 consecutive starts, the second-longest for QBs in NFL history behind only Brett Favre.

