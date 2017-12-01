    Archie Manning Defends Ben McAdoo Despite Eli Manning Benching

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    Former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, left, talks with his son, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, center, and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo during NFL football minicamp, Thursday, June 18, 2015, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Archie Manning spoke positively of New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo on Thursday in the wake of Geno Smith's promotion to starter for Week 13 over Manning's son, Eli Manning.

    According to TMZ Sports, the elder Manning praised McAdoo and blamed the Giants' 2-9 season on injuries, saying: "Ben's a good coach. It wasn't his coaching that got all these people hurt."

    Eli's benching will end a streak of 210 consecutive starts, the second-longest for QBs in NFL history behind only Brett Favre.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Which Teams Already Control the 2018 Draft?

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Kennard Has to Back Up Tweet About Marshawn

      NJ.com
      via NJ.com
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Webb: I’m Still Learning from Eli

      New York Post
      via New York Post
      NFL logo
      NFL

      No One Needs to Worry About Dak Anymore

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report