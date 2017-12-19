Jurgen Klopp: Wanted in Munich but Adored in Liverpool

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

When Jurgen Klopp arrived on Merseyside as Liverpool's new manager in 2015, he did so without fireworks or grand statements.

Certainly there were high hopes internally over where the German chief could lead the club, but the man himself was keen to keep a lid on expectations.

He declared himself the 'Normal One" and that his aim was to deliver a title within "four seasons". It was a million miles from the blazing entrance Jose Mourinho had made at Chelsea in 2004, yet Liverpool fans were generally very impressed with the way he held himself.

We are now 126 matches into the Klopp reign and while optimism has certainly been rising, there is no sign yet of that trophy he targeted.

We have learned that Klopp can not be considered "normal" either—he is not like any other Premier League manager. His enthusiasm is infectious, his sense of humour welcomed, his passion on the touchline undeniable.

"There is no one else in world football I would rather have as our manager," Anfield season ticket holder Will Jenkins explained, and that sentiment is generally shared across the Red half of Liverpool. They have found a manager they can attach to emotionally and trust emphatically.

But could Klopp's head be turned?

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

At the end of November, newspaper Bild listed the candidates to become Bayern Munich's next boss and Klopp was on the list.

Thomas Tuchel, another former Dortmund boss, was the top name put in the frame by the German outlet but it was Klopp's inclusion that really caused a stir as the article discussed how he 'is now increasingly exposed to criticism from Liverpool' and that an early exit from Anfield could not be ruled out.

Sure, he has flaws. We have all seen Liverpool's defending, after all. But surely it seems an exaggeration to suggest a loss of faith may be creeping in?

Jack Sear, editorial and social content producer for Anfield HQ, said: "Some people, plenty of pundits included, just can't get their head around why he hasn't gone out and addressed those glaringly obvious weaknesses in the team.

"They are costing Liverpool in the games that they should win with ease but somehow don't.

"Cut out the silly errors and this side can go to the top. But Klopp knows that and most fans know he's a man with a plan, albeit one that could cost us a lot of points along the way."

At a team like Liverpool, where fans crave silverware and seemingly hundreds of club legends analyse every kick and every decision, it's impossible to avoid criticism. Thankfully for Klopp, his detractors are in the minority.

Inside the board room, belief is still high over what he can achieve. They have already extended his contract, with a new six-year deal agreed in July 2016. And from speaking to figures who deal with high-ranking officials at Liverpool, feeling towards him remains very positive.

Klopp is working on a long-term project and having to take a few heavy hits while things come together. In time, with patience, Liverpool believe they will reap rewards.

"We’ve seen with the Virgil van Dijk saga that Klopp seems to be waiting to get his prime targets, rather than buying stop gaps or players that aren’t as good as the ones he really wants," Sear added.

"This is a long-term project that he and the club have bought into. I think we’ll see a more complete Liverpool team in the next couple of years, so for him to jump ship now would be disappointing. Having recently signed a 6-year contract and suggesting there’s not another club in world football that he’d rather be at at the moment, I can’t see him moving on for a long while yet."

So why the Bayern connection? Jupp Heynckes is currently in charge at Bayern, having been brought back to the club to replace Carlo Ancelotti, but his agreement is only to the end of the season.

Bild's report explored options for taking the club forwards on a more permanent basis.

Klopp and Tuchel were joined by national coach Joachim Low and Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann in the piece, yet interestingly the prospect of bringing in either of those names was played down.

Perhaps there is simply a lack of big-name options open right now. Bundesliga commentator and expert Archie Rhind-Tutt has reservations about whether Klopp would fit the Bayern model.

"Given the 'back to the future' thinking of Uli Hoeness—see the appointment of Jupp Heynckes— I wouldn't be surprised if Bayern made an attempt with Klopp," he said. "But I think Thomas Tuchel is more likely to get it, and that he is the preferred choice of Karl Heinz Rummenigge."

Michel Munger, editor-in-chief at Bayern Central, admits the idea of Klopp joining is intriguing.

"I would expect a mixed reaction to Klopp becoming a Bayern manager," he said. "The first and obvious reason is that during his tenure as a BVB coach, he drew emotional reactions with his equally emotional barbs about the club. Bayern fans have their flaws, but forgetfulness is not among them. On the other hand, few will deny that Klopp is a skilled coach with modern methods and awareness of important details such as nutrition.

"Klopp is the kind of manager who can get players' backing through thick and thin. That has tremendous value in today's football, when the players can easily pull the plug on a coach by rallying the troops and complaining to management. The biggest question mark would be: is his tactical style adapted to the team? If they can agree on that behind closed doors, he can be a great fit."

He could be a great fit, true. But even if he fancied the idea of taking the job, the timing just doesn't feel right.

From speaking to journalists and other contacts on the Liverpool beat, there is no sense of expectation that Klopp would be tempted by any other job in football right now.

He is deeply rooted in the brilliant work being done in the club's Academy to develop future first-teamers. His plans for future transfers are being worked upon by club officials for the next two transfer windows. His coaching methods are leaving a telling mark on the core of his squad, who love playing under his guidance.

In an interview last year Adam Lallana said "as long as this manager is here, we’re going to win things". He said it with a sense of knowledge, not hope.

"It’s also worth mentioning that, off the pitch, he seems tailor made for Liverpool Football Club" Anfield HQ's Sear explained. "Kenny Dalglish recently said that Klopp 'is cloned into managing Liverpool'. He just gets it."

And that's why Liverpool will not be swayed to let their leader leave any time soon. He is given the resources and time to achieve success, while every other manager—apart from Arsene Wenger—is not. Klopp knows he is onto a good thing.