Barcelona Transfer News: Gremio Midfielder Arthur Contacted Amid Latest Rumours

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez reportedly watched Gremio midfielder Arthur as his side won the 2017 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

According to Joaquim Piera of Sport, Fernandez also met with the 21-year-old's representatives and Barca now "know the player would prefer a move to Camp Nou," although Manchester United have also been linked.

Piera added Arthur's contract with the Brazilian club runs to 2021 and includes a €50 million (£44 million) release clause and that there is no possibility for the Blaugrana to sign him up now to join at a later date.

Arthur will not have disappointed those who flew over to watch him play. Gremio beat Lanus 3-1 over the two-legged Libertadores showpiece, and governing body CONMEBOL named Arthur as the best player of the final, per Piera.

Boasting prodigious technical skill, a fantastic passing range and terrific work rate, it is little surprise Barcelona have their eye on the Brazilian.

There may be some concerns at the Camp Nou about his release fee, but he would be worth the outlay if he makes good on his potential.

Barcelona are likely to have to move fast if they want to snap him up, as it would be a surprise were the Catalans and United the only two European clubs interested in him.

Predominantly a deep-lying midfielder, Arthur can also play in a more advanced role and has been a key player for Gremio this season, both in the Copa Libertadores and the Campeonato Brasileiro.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona could do with some fresh talent in the central-midfield department, as the 33-year-old Andres Iniesta is nearing the end of his career as an elite footballer, while Andre Gomes continues to disappoint.

In his match report for the second leg of the final, ESPN FC's Tim Vickery favourably compared "splendid midfielder Arthur" to Barca's No. 8.

To bring the youngster in as a successor to the legendary Spaniard would be a shrewd move from Barca, and it seems they are considering the possibility.