    Bowl Games Schedule 2017-18: TV, Live-Stream Info and Matchup Predictions

    Joe TanseyFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans prepares to pass the ball during the NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    By Sunday, each of the 40 college football bowl games will have its matchup locked in. 

    Even before the games are finalized, a lot of moving around will be done by conference and bowl-game officials to make sure everything is set up, even if chaos occurs in the College Football Playoff and has a residual effect.

    One factor going into the selection process for the bowls this season is certain conferences, such as the SEC, won't be able to fulfill all of its bowl associations, which means teams from different leagues could easily end up in bowls they aren't used to playing in.

    Here's a look at what the bowl picture looks like entering Week 14. 

               

    December 16

    R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 1 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: WatchESPN

    Prediction: Troy vs. Louisiana Tech 

                 

    AutoNation Cure Bowl, 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream: CBS Sports App

    Prediction: Temple vs. Appalachian State 

               

    Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Boise State vs. Oregon 

    BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Brett Rypien #4 of the Boise State Broncos looks for an open receiver during second half action against the Air Force Falcons on November 18, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 44-19.
    Loren Orr/Getty Images

                 

    Gildan New Mexico Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: North Texas vs. San Diego State

                    

    Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, 8 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State 

                 

    December 19

    Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: USF vs. FIU 

               

    December 20

    DXL Frisco Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Houston vs. Middle Tennessee 

                  

    December 21

    Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Southern Miss vs. FAU 

                 

    December 22

    Bahamas Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction (Matchup already set): UAB vs. Ohio 

                 

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 4 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Akron vs. Fresno State 

                    

    December 23

    Birmingham Bowl, 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: SMU vs. Western Michigan 

                   

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Army vs. UT-San Antonio 

    Hans Pennink/Associated Press

                  

    Dollar General Bowl, 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Toledo vs. Arkansas State  

                 

    December 24

    Hawai'i Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Colorado State vs. Marshall 

                  

    December 26

    Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Texas Tech vs. UCLA 

                  

    Quick Lane Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Duke vs. Central Michigan 

                  

    Cactus Bowl, 9 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: West Virginia vs. Arizona 

    MORGANTOWN, WV - NOVEMBER 04: Will Grier #7 of the West Virginia Mountaineers takes the field against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field on November 04, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

                  

    December 27

    Walk On's Independence Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Florida State vs. Western Kentucky 

               

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Louisville vs. Purdue 

                  

    Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: Fox

    Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

    Prediction: Washington State vs. Iowa 

                  

    Texas Bowl, 9 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Texas vs. Utah 

                

    December 28

    Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, 1:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Virginia vs. Navy 

                 

    Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State 

                   

    Valero Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Oklahoma State vs. Washington 

    AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 11: Wide receiver Marcell Ateman #3 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys rushes for yards in the second half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma State Cowboys won 49-4
    David K Purdy/Getty Images

                

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. ET 

    TV: Fox

    Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

    Prediction: Michigan vs. USC 

                 

    December 29

    Belk Bowl, 1 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State 

                  

    Hyundai Sun Bowl, 3 p.m. ET 

    TV: CBS

    Live Stream: CBS Sports App

    Prediction: NC State vs. Arizona State 

                  

    Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Boston College  vs. Kentucky 

                  

    NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, 5:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream: CBS Sports App

    Prediction: Wyoming vs. New Mexico State 

                   

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Penn State vs. TCU 

                     

    December 30 

    TaxSlayer Bowl, 12 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M 

    SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 18: Josh Adams #33 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets around Winn Howard #51 of the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium on November 18, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

                    

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Memphis vs. Missouri 

                   

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN 

    Prediction: Stanford vs. Wisconsin

                   

    Capital One Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Alabama vs. Miami (FL) 

                     

    January 1

    Outback Bowl, 12 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN2

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Michigan State vs. South Carolina 

                   

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: UCF vs. Georgia

                   

    Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. ET 

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: LSU vs. Northwestern 

                   

    Rose Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal), 5 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Clemson vs. Ohio State

                     

    Sugar Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal), 8:45 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Oklahoma vs. Auburn

                   

    January 8

    National Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN

    Prediction: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Tennessee Working on Deal to Make Leach HC

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Aggies to Offer FSU's Jimbo 10-Year Deal

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Doeren Turns Down Vols Job to Stay at NC State

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Expert Predictions for CFB Week 14

      Bleacher Report College Football Staff
      via Bleacher Report