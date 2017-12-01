Bowl Games Schedule 2017-18: TV, Live-Stream Info and Matchup Predictions

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

By Sunday, each of the 40 college football bowl games will have its matchup locked in.

Even before the games are finalized, a lot of moving around will be done by conference and bowl-game officials to make sure everything is set up, even if chaos occurs in the College Football Playoff and has a residual effect.

One factor going into the selection process for the bowls this season is certain conferences, such as the SEC, won't be able to fulfill all of its bowl associations, which means teams from different leagues could easily end up in bowls they aren't used to playing in.

Here's a look at what the bowl picture looks like entering Week 14.

December 16

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction: Troy vs. Louisiana Tech

AutoNation Cure Bowl, 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Prediction: Temple vs. Appalachian State

Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Boise State vs. Oregon

Gildan New Mexico Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: North Texas vs. San Diego State

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State

December 19

Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: USF vs. FIU

December 20

DXL Frisco Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Houston vs. Middle Tennessee

December 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Southern Miss vs. FAU

December 22

Bahamas Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction (Matchup already set): UAB vs. Ohio

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Akron vs. Fresno State

December 23

Birmingham Bowl, 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: SMU vs. Western Michigan

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Army vs. UT-San Antonio

Dollar General Bowl, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Toledo vs. Arkansas State

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Colorado State vs. Marshall

December 26

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Texas Tech vs. UCLA

Quick Lane Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Duke vs. Central Michigan

Cactus Bowl, 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: West Virginia vs. Arizona

December 27

Walk On's Independence Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Florida State vs. Western Kentucky

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Louisville vs. Purdue

Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Prediction: Washington State vs. Iowa

Texas Bowl, 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Texas vs. Utah

December 28

Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Virginia vs. Navy

Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State

Valero Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Oklahoma State vs. Washington

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Prediction: Michigan vs. USC

December 29

Belk Bowl, 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

Hyundai Sun Bowl, 3 p.m. ET



TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Prediction: NC State vs. Arizona State

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Boston College vs. Kentucky

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBS Sports App

Prediction: Wyoming vs. New Mexico State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Penn State vs. TCU

December 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Memphis vs. Missouri

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Stanford vs. Wisconsin

Capital One Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Alabama vs. Miami (FL)

January 1

Outback Bowl, 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Michigan State vs. South Carolina

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: UCF vs. Georgia

Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: LSU vs. Northwestern

Rose Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal), 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Clemson vs. Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal), 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Oklahoma vs. Auburn



January 8

National Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Prediction: Clemson vs. Oklahoma