Bowl Games Schedule 2017-18: TV, Live-Stream Info and Matchup Predictions

Bowl Games Schedule 2017-18: TV, Live-Stream Info and Matchup PredictionsDecember 1, 2017
By Sunday, each of the 40 college football bowl games will have its matchup locked in.
Even before the games are finalized, a lot of moving around will be done by conference and bowl-game officials to make sure everything is set up, even if chaos occurs in the College Football Playoff and has a residual effect.
One factor going into the selection process for the bowls this season is certain conferences, such as the SEC, won't be able to fulfill all of its bowl associations, which means teams from different leagues could easily end up in bowls they aren't used to playing in.
Here's a look at what the bowl picture looks like entering Week 14.
December 16
R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 1 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Prediction: Troy vs. Louisiana Tech
AutoNation Cure Bowl, 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
Live Stream: CBS Sports App
Prediction: Temple vs. Appalachian State
Las Vegas Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Boise State vs. Oregon
Gildan New Mexico Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: North Texas vs. San Diego State
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia State
December 19
Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: USF vs. FIU
December 20
DXL Frisco Bowl, 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Houston vs. Middle Tennessee
December 21
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Southern Miss vs. FAU
December 22
Bahamas Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction (Matchup already set): UAB vs. Ohio
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Akron vs. Fresno State
December 23
Birmingham Bowl, 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: SMU vs. Western Michigan
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Army vs. UT-San Antonio
Dollar General Bowl, 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Toledo vs. Arkansas State
December 24
Hawai'i Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Colorado State vs. Marshall
December 26
Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Texas Tech vs. UCLA
Quick Lane Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Duke vs. Central Michigan
Cactus Bowl, 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: West Virginia vs. Arizona
December 27
Walk On's Independence Bowl, 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Florida State vs. Western Kentucky
New Era Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Louisville vs. Purdue
Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Prediction: Washington State vs. Iowa
Texas Bowl, 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Texas vs. Utah
December 28
Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Virginia vs. Navy
Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State
Valero Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Oklahoma State vs. Washington
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go
Prediction: Michigan vs. USC
December 29
Belk Bowl, 1 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State
Hyundai Sun Bowl, 3 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: CBS Sports App
Prediction: NC State vs. Arizona State
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Boston College vs. Kentucky
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
Live Stream: CBS Sports App
Prediction: Wyoming vs. New Mexico State
Goodyear Cotton Bowl, 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Penn State vs. TCU
December 30
TaxSlayer Bowl, 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Memphis vs. Missouri
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Stanford vs. Wisconsin
Capital One Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Alabama vs. Miami (FL)
January 1
Outback Bowl, 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Michigan State vs. South Carolina
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: UCF vs. Georgia
Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: LSU vs. Northwestern
Rose Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal), 5 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Clemson vs. Ohio State
Sugar Bowl (CFB Playoff Semifinal), 8:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Oklahoma vs. Auburn
January 8
National Championship Game, 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Prediction: Clemson vs. Oklahoma