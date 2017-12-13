The Making of Liverpool's Egyptian Superstar Mo Salah

0 of 4

BR Football

To watch him now, you would never imagine that Mo Salah used to struggle with his finishing.

He has scored a staggering 19 goals from 24 appearances since a £36.9 million move from AS Roma last summer, injecting new verve and style to Liverpool's attack.

But life was not always such a breeze for the man who has become known as "The King of Egypt" around Merseyside.

To understand how he ended up as one of the Premier League's most feared attackers is to learn how he used to cry after games in which he had missed good chances, how he would travel three hours to get to training sessions and how he used the belief of top coaches in Egypt and across Europe to help guide his journey.

Salah's success story is one of determination and commitment, and one that is best told by the men who helped him along the way.