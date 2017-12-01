Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly 'Unhappy' with Real Madrid's Mauro Icardi Links

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Real Madrid poster child Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly "unhappy" with the club's ongoing links to Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi as he feels the Serie A star will be recruited as direct competition for his place in the team.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be seeking reinforcements up front, and Spanish website Diario Gol (h/t Daily Mirror's Jacob Murtagh) reported their interest in Icardi has upset leading frontman Ronaldo.

Real's chances of landing the Nerazzurri forward don't look great as things stand, however, as Murtagh's report also included quotes that Icardi recently gave to Sky Sports dismissing a move to Madrid.

The Argentinian said: "If I receive a phone call from Real Madrid, I won't answer. I do what I have to do on the field and then there are other people who take care of these matters. You know what I think. There's nothing to say."

Los Merengues have looked light in attack this season after selling Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and sending James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich on loan.

Meanwhile, Icardi sits among Europe's brightest in-form attackers, and WhoScored.com recently showed evidence to prove he's rivalling the likes of Barcelona's Lionel Messi in terms of goal contribution:

Ronaldo's subpar tally of two goals in nine La Liga games has, on the other hand, raised concerns the Portugal captain is past his best, with the player set to turn 33 in February.

Icardi may be eight year Ronaldo's younger, but he is fast establishing himself as one of the most consistent finishers in Europe's top leagues, per OptaPaolo:

Madrid-based newspaper Marca (h/t Football Espana) recently reported Real would be able to meet the €110 million (£97 million) release clause in Icardi's contract should they press ahead in their interest.

The South American has gradually built a reputation for himself in Italy since moving to Sampdoria from Barcelona's academy in 2011, and BT Sport commentator Adam Summerton rates the attacker:

The release clause in Icardi's deal seems all the more valuable following Neymar's £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barca over the summer, although he has another three-and-a-half years remaining at Inter.

Ronaldo holds major sway at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and so could have some say in whether Real continue their pursuit, although the club's needs may ultimately come before his own self interests.