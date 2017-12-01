Emerson Palmieri 'Flattered' by Liverpool Interest but Remains Happy at Roma

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

AS Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri has admitted that while he's "flattered" by rumours linking him with moves to Liverpool and Inter Milan, he's happy to continue his journey at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 23-year-old is one of several left-backs to have been associated with an Anfield switch in recent months, but he recently opened up on his status in Rome and suggested he's content in the Italian capital, per The Sun (h/t Metro):

"I have heard that clubs such as Inter Milan and Liverpool are seeking to sign me. But I am under contract with Roma. I am flattered by stories such as these.

"However, I want to stay here in Rome. I am happy here. Roma have a great squad, with everyone good enough to start matches. There are so many close-fought games, and it is vital for us to have a well-stocked squad."

Emerson recently made his first appearance of the season with Roma's Primavera side and is looking to make his full return after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee back in May of this year.

The defender was a regular fixture in Roma's first team last season and made 36 appearances across all competitions, and the Giallorossi shared a highlight over the summer of what he can bring to the attack when at his best:

Left-back remains an area of some debate for Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp reinstalling Alberto Moreno to the starting role after he showed swift improvements on last season's tumultuous campaign.

Broadcaster Ryan Bailey noted the irony of a recent Guardian interview in which Moreno spoke of his improvement, several days before a nightmarish display at Sevilla led to a disappointing 3-3 draw in the UEFA Champions League:

James Milner was brought on during that result at Sevilla in a bid to quell the wing threat, evidence still that there are defensive holes in Moreno's game that are there to be exploited.

However, Liverpool writer James Nalton nodded to there being another untested asset among the Reds ranks in summer signing Andrew Robertson, who has made only three appearances since arriving from Hull City:

Former Manchester City Aleksandar Kolarov has occupied Roma's left-back slot this term while Emerson has gone about his recovery, but at 32 years of age the Serbian may not be their starting option for much longer.

The Roma starting spot could yet be Emerson's when he proves his fitness, and the Brazil-born star appears intent to prove himself in his current setting rather than leaving for Merseyside anytime soon.