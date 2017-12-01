Gary Lineker Defends FIFA World Cup Draw Hosting Role After Hypocrisy Criticism

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Gary Lineker has revealed he would not have agreed to co-host Friday's draw for Russia's 2018 FIFA World Cup if Sepp Blatter was still president of football's world governing body.

A long-term critic of FIFA, Lineker has drawn criticism for agreeing to host the event amid accusations of hypocrisy.

However, he said ahead of the draw that FIFA deserves a chance to prove itself after recent changes at the organisation, most significantly the 2015 departure of Blatter after 17 years as president, per Ben Rumsby in the Telegraph: "If Blatter had still been in charge, I would not have done it. So they are making changes and it is only fair to give them the opportunity."

Lineker's historic criticisms of FIFA have ranged from accusations of corruption to concerns about the host nations of future World Cups, including Russia:

The former England striker and Golden Boot winner at the 1986 World Cup added that he "never had a massive problem with Russia hosting the World Cup" but restated his concerns about the 2022 tournament being in Qatar, per Rumsby:

"[Russia's] a proper football country that has never had it. It's the next one that I am not supportive of where that's going and they know that. They are absolutely completely happy for me to still have my strongly felt beliefs, and if I think there is something wrong, I will continue to say so.

"Most of the old guard, the ones responsible for the corruption, are now, thankfully, either suspended or locked up or about to be locked up. I am not naive enough to think that all the problems will go away, but I wouldn't have done it if it was still the old guard with Blatter."

Lineker, 57, will be joined in hosting the draw at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace by Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya.

With the qualifying rounds having concluded last month, all 32 nations set to appear at next summer's tournament will learn their group-stage opponents on Friday, and their potential route to World Cup glory.

A number of high-profile nations failed to join hosts Russia in the draw. Italy, Chile, the United States, Wales, the Netherlands and Greece are among the sides that failed to navigate their way through qualifying.

However, defending champions Germany eased into the main tournament, as did fellow favourites Brazil.

There is the potential that well-fancied Spain could be drawn in the same group as the likes of Brazil, Germany or Argentina on Friday as the 2010 World Cup winners are in Pot 2, alongside England, per FIFA:

Every top nation will be eager to avoid any so-called "group of death," which could make even getting past the group stage a tough ask in Russia.

In 2014, Spain were victims of a tough draw with Chile, the Netherlands and Australia, and they were humbled as defending champions as they were ousted at the group stage.