Nathan Redmond Refutes Report That Pep Guardiola Called Him a 'W--ker'December 1, 2017
Nathan Redmond has taken to social media to refute a report from The Sun that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called him a "w--ker" during their discussion after Southamption's 2-1 defeat on Wednesday.
Redmond posted a screenshot of the article in question accompanied by a statement confirming Guardiola's version of events:
Redz @NathanRedmond22
Just to clear a few things up for those wondering. Funny old game isn’t it. https://t.co/xUSr99MVeE2017-11-30 19:44:38
The Southampton winger said: "I want to make it absolutely clear that the Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, did not say what The Sun is falsely claiming in this story. Yes he was very passionate, intense and aggressive but he was only very complimentary and positive to me."
Redmond explained that "nothing negative or offensive was said towards me" and concluded: "Sadly this story is an example of lazy journalism and is a complete joke. It does no favours to the sports journalists in the game that I like, happily work with and genuinely respect."
Although it appeared to be a heated exchange between the pair, Guardiola said he praised Redmond after the game, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:
Simon Peach @SimonPeach
#MCFC boss Pep Guardiola on his celebration & post-match exchange with #SaintsFC's @NathanRedmond22 https://t.co/XNUT5W7Vpi2017-11-29 22:51:54
The incident has proved divisive among journalists and pundits alike, with some criticising the manager's behaviour and others welcoming it.
Former Arsenal stars Ian Wright and Alan Smith disagreed with The Times' Oliver Kay's reaction:
Ian Wright @IanWright0
@OliverKayTimes I love the fact that every single player I spoken to about it totally got it ! He loves all players! Not just his own! Pep showed us how much he respects Nathan! #overyourhead2017-11-30 17:50:26
Alan Smith @9smudge
More than anything Ollie, I think Redmond would have been chuffed that Guardiola thought him worth that kind of response. For me, it shows how much the City manager cares about players, no matter who they play for, fulfilling their potential https://t.co/fGiVTziE1L2017-11-30 11:41:35
ESPN's Alex Shaw also took issue with Guardiola, but as football commentator Derek Rae noted, the coach has form in this area from his time at Bayern Munich:
Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN
Final (I really hope) comment on Guardiola/Redmond: There is absolutely no way he does that if Redmond smashes it top corner for 2-1 in the 96th minute. All this "Look at Pep, trying to better people!" crap is so jarring.2017-11-30 14:03:59
Derek Rae @RaeComm
Guardiola’s post-match encouragement of Redmond reminiscent of scenes with Kimmich after game in Dortmund with Bayern. Opposing player this time rather than one of his own. But it’s Pep’s style.2017-11-29 22:11:52
While Guardiola's actions were unusual, the most important opinion on the matter is Redmond's, and he evidently welcomed the comments he received.
The Sky Blues' next outing will see them host West Ham United on Sunday, where they'll look to continue their title charge with another win.
As for Redmond's Saints, they travel to Bournemouth having won just one of their last five matches.