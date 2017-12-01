    Nathan Redmond Refutes Report That Pep Guardiola Called Him a 'W--ker'

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts as he talks with Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 29, 2017. Manchester City won the match 2-1. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Nathan Redmond has taken to social media to refute a report from The Sun that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called him a "w--ker" during their discussion after Southamption's 2-1 defeat on Wednesday.

    Redmond posted a screenshot of the article in question accompanied by a statement confirming Guardiola's version of events:

    The Southampton winger said: "I want to make it absolutely clear that the Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, did not say what The Sun is falsely claiming in this story. Yes he was very passionate, intense and aggressive but he was only very complimentary and positive to me."

    Redmond explained that "nothing negative or offensive was said towards me" and concluded: "Sadly this story is an example of lazy journalism and is a complete joke. It does no favours to the sports journalists in the game that I like, happily work with and genuinely respect."

    Although it appeared to be a heated exchange between the pair, Guardiola said he praised Redmond after the game, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

    The incident has proved divisive among journalists and pundits alike, with some criticising the manager's behaviour and others welcoming it.

    Former Arsenal stars Ian Wright and Alan Smith disagreed with The Times' Oliver Kay's reaction:

    ESPN's Alex Shaw also took issue with Guardiola, but as football commentator Derek Rae noted, the coach has form in this area from his time at Bayern Munich:

    While Guardiola's actions were unusual, the most important opinion on the matter is Redmond's, and he evidently welcomed the comments he received.

    The Sky Blues' next outing will see them host West Ham United on Sunday, where they'll look to continue their title charge with another win.

    As for Redmond's Saints, they travel to Bournemouth having won just one of their last five matches.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Team-by-Team Guide to All 32 Countries

      Guardian sport
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      World Cup Favourites' Worst Possible Draws

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Brutal Attack on Officials in Argentina (NSFW)

      AStv
      via AS.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca May Now Meet Coutinho's Asking Price

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report