Arsenal Transfer News: Andre Gomes Transfer Off, Olivier Giroud on Mesut Ozil

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder and reported Arsenal target Andre Gomes will not be leaving the Camp Nou during the January transfer window, it has been claimed. Elsewhere, Olivier Giroud has opened up on Mesut Ozil's future in north London.

Gomes has for some time been linked with a departure from Catalonia after struggling to hit expectations, but Portuguese newspaper A Bola (h/t Daily Mirror) has now reported he'll stay put until the summer.

The former Benfica star moved to the Camp Nou from Valencia in the summer of 2016 but has recently been associated with a switch that could have seen Ozil move in the opposite direction, with his Arsenal contract expiring in June.

That no longer appears to be on the table, though, and it seems the Blaugrana will hand their £31.5 million signing another chance to impress as he recently teased a comeback from his hamstring injury:

Gomes appears ready to fight for his place in one of the most competitive midfield units in club football, as Albert Garcia of Catalan newspaper Sport provided comments from the player ahead of his injury return:

"The players that play in my position are really strong. In fact, they're geniuses. It's difficult to have continuity.

"I tried my best to adapt to the club's philosophy, maybe it's a little more difficult than I thought because I put a little too much responsibility on myself."

Arsenal may need some midfield reinforcements in the near future, with the contracts of Ozil and Jack Wilshere poised to run out at the end of this season, but any deal for Gomes will have to wait until summer at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Giroud has enthused just how badly the Gunners need Ozil following the German's recent pick-up in form, and when asked if he has illustrated his commitment to the club of late he praised the Gunners No. 11, per TalkSport:

"Yes, of course. He is a top player and we need him.

"He makes the best choice most of the time. He knows when he has to pass the ball or to shoot and when you are in a good position you always think he thinks assist before scoring, even if he scored tonight. I am very happy for him. He is our playmaker and is a key player."

Giroud is bound to run to the defence of such a valued member of the team, but after recording two goals and five assists in his last five games, Ozil is backing up his expectations, as was recently illustrated by BT Sport Score:

Along with Alexis Sanchez, Ozil is one of Arsenal's higher-profile stars who could leave the Emirates Stadium for nothing in the summer, but Giroud went on to say the dressing room has "never" doubted the playmaker.

Manager Arsene Wenger also lauded Ozil for his spike in production, which he says has come as a result of enhancing his game in other areas, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Whether or not Giroud and the Gunners boss will be singing such praises come June is another matter, with Ozil's place at the Emirates still in major doubt.