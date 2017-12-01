Manchester United Reportedly Want £20M for Luke Shaw Amid Newcastle Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly put a £20 million price tag on Luke Shaw ahead of the January transfer window, but in doing so has priced Newcastle United out of the deal.

According to the Mirror's Simon Bird, the Magpies are interested in the left-back but cannot match United's demands, and so they may have to resort to a loan bid, something "a host of other clubs" are also interested in doing.

Shaw has made just two cameo appearances for the Red Devils this season, totalling 47 minutes of senior football for the campaign.

The England international's struggles come despite Mourinho's search for a permanent candidate at left-back, with 32-year-old Ashley Young emerging ahead of Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian in the race.

Football writer Jordan Clarke believes it's evident Shaw has no future at Old Trafford:

He could be a real asset to a club like Newcastle, however.

Neither Javier Manquillo nor Paul Dummett are particularly convincing defensively at Premier League level, and the Magpies need all the help they can get going forward, even if that comes from a marauding full-back making an incisive overlapping run.

They can also offer Shaw a strong platform to rebuild his Premier League career and potentially earn a chance of making the England squad for the World Cup next summer.

Newcastle's problem is the lack of resources made available to manager Rafa Benitez, which will hinder their pursuit of Shaw.

As the Chronicle's Lee Ryder noted during their 4-1 defeat to the Red Devils in November, the club's frugal approach in recent years is holding them back:

With owner Mike Ashley hoping to sell the club, he may be reluctant to invest significant funds in the January transfer window if a takeover has not been completed before then.

A loan move would still be beneficial to both the club and Shaw, but much will depend on United's willingness to be flexible this winter and any other offers that come in.