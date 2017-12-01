Matt Hardy Is 'Broken' and the Most Controversial Stories of the Week

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The word of the week in WWE is "broken."

This past week on SmackDown Live, the alliance between Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers was broken up. In that same broadcast, the alliance between Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder as the Hype Bros. was broken up.

One night prior, Matt Hardy finally began showing signs of reprising his role as Broken Matt Hardy.

Some things in life heal much better once they are broken. For all three of the case studies mentioned above—namely Rawley, Mahal and Hardy—this will hopefully be the case.