College Football Playoff 2017: Full Bowl Predictions for Biggest Matchups

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

As we head toward the climactic portion of the college football schedule with the conference championship games, most of the focus is on the four teams that will compete for the national championship in the College Football Playoff.

Those final rankings will be determined and announced Sunday and that's also when the top bowl game pairings will come to light.

We are expecting Auburn, Clemson, Wisconsin and Alabama to finish finish in the top four spots, respectively, meaning Auburn will meet Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and Clemson will battle undefeated Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Here's how we see the other elite bowl games playing out this season, including the Cotton, Orange, Fiesta and Peach Bowls. Those four are known as the New Year's Six games, along with the Rose and Sugar Bowls.

Cotton Bowl, December 29

Oklahoma (11-1) vs. UCF (11-0)

The Sooners will be an angry team coming into this game, because we expect them to beat TCU in the Big 12 conference title game, and we expect the committee to come to the realization Alabama is one of the four best teams in the nation and therefore supplant Oklahoma in the rankings.

While the move will be controversial and lead to much public criticism, the change at the top is the right one because Oklahoma simply does not have a championship-worthy defense after allowing 31 points or more five times.

Oklahoma is a powerful offensive team led by Heisman Trophy front-runner Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 4,097 yards and completed 71.4 percent of his passes. He has thrown 37 touchdown passes and just five interceptions, and he has a slew of excellent receivers.

Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews and CeeDee Lamb are all capable of making game-changing catches and lighting up the scoreboard. They have combined for 137 catches for 2,483 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Rodney Anderson, who has run for 867 yards and 11 touchdowns, leads a complementary running game that helps take pressure off Mayfield.

UCF deserves a spot in one of the elite bowl games because they have done everything asked of them by finishing with an unbeaten record. The Knights dominated some strong, if unheralded, teams in the American Athletic Conference, and they could come up with the upset here if the Sooners are feeling sorry for themselves since they are not playing in a CFP game.

John Raoux/Associated Press

Quarterback McKenzie Milton has thrown for 3,301 yards with a powerful 30-6 TD-interception ratio. He also does a solid job on the ground with 429 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Adrian Killins has 711 yards, a 7.2 yards per carry mark and nine touchdowns.

Prediction: Oklahoma 49, UCF 42

Fiesta Bowl, December 30

USC (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2)

Stop me if you've heard this before. The Trojans and Nittany Lions met in last year's Rose Bowl game and produced one of the most exciting games of the bowl season as USC came away with a 52-49 victory.

While we don't expect the two teams to produce 101 points this time, look for another high-scoring game.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold was one of the Heisman Trophy favorites at the start of the season, but his numbers don't rank with the top candidates for the award.

However, he had a fine season and is still a highly rated pro prospect. The USC quarterback threw for 3,462 yards while completing 63.3 percent of his passes with a 24-12 TD-interception ratio.

Running back Ronald Jones II has rushed for 1,346 yards, a 6.3 yards per carry average and 16 touchdowns. WR Deontay Burnett is Darnold's leading receiver with 73 catches for 966 yards and nine touchdowns.

Penn State started the season with seven consecutive victories and looked like it might have an opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff, but back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Michigan State took care of that.

Saquon Barkley was the leading Heisman Trophy candidate through the first half of the season, but he was unable to sustain his early dominance. He has gained 1,134 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns and has a 5.7 yards per carry average.

Quarterback Trace McSorley has had an excellent year, and he can get the job done through the air and on the ground. He has thrown for 3,228 yards and 26 touchdowns and also has 11 rushing touchdowns.

Penn State wideout DaeSean Hamilton has caught 48 passes for 747 yards and seven touchdowns.

Prediction: USC 41, Penn State 37

Orange Bowl, December 30

Ohio State (10-2) vs. Miami (10-1)

We expect both of these teams to lose their conference championship game, but both should be ready to play in this classic bowl matchup.

J.T. Barrett is a dynamic playmaker for the Buckeyes, but there was some pause earlier this week when it was announced the quarterback had a minor surgical procedure on his knee. While the Buckeyes were not expecting it to impact his performance in the Big Ten title game against the Wisconsin Badgers, the proof will be in his performance.

If there is any impact, it could also affect him in this game. Barrett has thrown 33 TD passes this season and has nine rushing TDs.

The Buckeyes have two excellent running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, who have combined for 1,792 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Barrett spreads his passes around to a talented crew of receivers that includes Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill.

The Hurricanes saw their undefeated streak come to an end last week at Pittsburgh, and that game was clearly a letdown after Miami had come up with impressive victories over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.

After their 41-8 spanking of the Irish, the Hurricanes followed with a win over Virginia, but that was something of a sloppy victory and a precursor of their poor effort against the Panthers.

Miami's defense has produced turnovers at a dramatic rate, and the "Turnover Chain" has been an adornment shared by its defensive players.

Malik Rosier has been a game-changing quarterback, having thrown for 2,807 yards and 25 touchdowns. Running back Travis Homer has 861 rushing yards, a 6.3 yards per carry average and seven touchdowns for the Hurricanes.

Prediction: Miami 24, Ohio State 23

Peach Bowl, January 1

Georgia (11-1) vs. TCU (10-2)

The Bulldogs were the No. 1 team in the nation until they were beaten on the road by Auburn in convincing fashion, and we expect the Tigers to defeat them for a second time in the SEC title game.

We also expect TCU to lose to Oklahoma for a second time in the Big 12 title game.

Both of these teams have left it all on the field throughout the season and neither fanbase can complain about a lack of effort or failing to meet expectations.

Georgia is led by quarterback Jake Fromm, who has thrown for 1,990 yards and 19 TDs, while star running back Nick Chubb has 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns. Fellow running back Sony Michel has also become a major factor with 13 touchdowns.

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Senior wideout Javon Wims has caught 38 passes for 631 yards and six touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs have excellent balance on offense with quarterback Kenny Hill, running back Darius Anderson and wideouts John Diarse and Jalen Reagor leading the way.

Prediction: TCU 37, Georgia 29