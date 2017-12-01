    Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 26: Running back Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    NFL fantasy football owners don't have to look far to see Week 13 lineup decisions just got harder. 

    The outlook was already brutal considering what owners have at stake—namely, playoff positioning. But Thursday Night Football between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys showed this wouldn't be any normal week, not with Ryan Grant of the former and Alfred Morris of the latter putting on shows while leading the way in scoring. 

    We're here to help, though, with projections tables and some of the top matchups to exploit over the rest of Week 13 based on standard Yahoo leagues. 

             

    Week 13 Schedule

    Denver at Miami 

    Detroit at Baltimore

    Houston at Tennessee 

    Indianapolis at Jacksonville 

    Kansas City at N.Y. Jets 

    Minnesota at Atlanta 

    New England  at Buffalo 

    San Francisco at Chicago 

    Tampa Bay at Green Bay 

    Cleveland at L.A. Chargers 

    Carolina at New Orleans

    L.A. Rams at Arizona 

    N.Y. Giants at Oakland 

    Philadelphia  at Seattle

    Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 

           

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Tom Brady21
    Philip Rivers20
    Carson Wentz19
    Russell Wilson18
    Cam Newton18
    Ben Roethlisberger17
    Jared Goff16
    Drew Brees15
    Tyrod Taylor15
    Matthew Stafford14
    Matt Ryan14
    Case Keenum13
    Josh McCown12
    Alex Smith12
    Marcus Mariota12
    Turn to the veterans in a time of need at quarterback. 

    This week, it's all about Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers, a guy entering Week 13 off a 28.86-point outburst. He could enter out of a dud, though, and he'd still look like a great option against the Cleveland Browns. 

    Not only has Rivers been one of the most stable producers all season long, he arguably hasn't had a matchup as good as this considering the Browns allow the ninth-most points to quarterbacks on average. 

    It's a similar story for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He's playing behind a miserable offensive line and even leads his team in rushing because of his unit's struggles. Yet he's scored 15 or more points nine times and north of 20 seven times. 

    Owners wouldn't be wrong expecting an eighth, as Wilson takes on the Philadelphia Eagles—a team allowing the 11th-fewest points to quarterbacks on average.

    It doesn't sound great, but this game should feature plenty of offense between MVP candidates, and the Eagles numbers are inflated thanks to games against C.J. Beathard, Brock Osweiler, Dak Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky lately. 

               

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Le'Veon Bell19
    Jordan Howard18
    Alvin Kamara18
    Leonard Fournette18
    Todd Gurley17
    Rex Burkhead17
    LeSean McCoy17
    Mark Ingram15
    Carlos Hyde14
    Melvin Gordon13
    Jamaal Williams12
    Dion Lewis12
    Lamar Miller*11
    Christian McCaffrey*11
    Joe Mixon11
    Marshawn Lynch11
    Alex Collins11
    Latavius Murray11
    Kenyan Drake10
    Adrian Peterson*10
    Devonta Freeman10
    Kareem Hunt9
    Tevin Coleman9
    Jerick McKinnon8
    DeMarco Murray*8
    This seems like the week Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette breaks back out. 

    Fournette has battled an ankle issue lately, yet he's practicing in full for the first time since near the beginning of November. Just in time, too, because he has a divisional matchup against an Indianapolis Colts defense coughing up the fourth-most points to opposing backs on average. 

    Near the start of the season, Fournette had burst on to the scene with 18.4 or more points four of six games with double-digit production in all six. If he's fully in that form again, he'll compete for the top line of the week. 

    Also of note is New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead. He had a turnaround story of his own recently after coming back from injury and has outings of 12.3 and 17.3 points over his last three games. 

    Granted, New England running backs are always tough to figure out. But it wasn't hard to see Burkhead emerging once healthy, and here he is—and he's heading right into a game against a Buffalo Bills defense surrendering the third-most points to backs. 

    Burkhead isn't catching attention nationally yet, but this might be the breakout game that helps him do so. The coaching staff seems like they're warming him up ahead of the playoffs. 

             

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Keenan Allen18
    Julio Jones*17
    Antonio Brown16
    A.J. Green16
    Mike Evans15
    Robby Anderson14
    DeAndre Hopkins14
    Alshon Jeffery14
    Michael Thomas13
    Davante Adams13
    Doug Baldwin12
    Adam Thielen12
    Brandin Cooks12
    Devin Funchess11
    Marvin Jones11
    Stefon Diggs11
    Larry Fitzgerald11
    Demaryius Thomas11
    Cooper Kupp11
    Jarvis Landry10
    Golden Tate10
    Tyreek Hill10
    DeSean Jackson*9
    Emmanuel Sanders8
    Ted Ginn8
    Marqise Lee*8
    Mohamed Sanu8
    Sammy Watkins8
    Corey Davis8
    T.Y. Hilton7
    It's impossible to ignore Keenan Allen this week. 

    Rivers' favorite target has been on absolute fire lately, scoring outbursts of 28.2 and 23.2 points over his past two games. He's had a quiet season overall everywhere except the usage department, where he has 10 or more targets six times and fewer than seven in a game once.  

    At face value, Allen has a "tough" matchup against the Browns in Week 13 because they rank well against opposing wideouts, but sometimes owners need to throw aside numbers and go with the guy. Cleveland has had an easy schedule against wideouts this year and faced few target hogs like Allen. Chasing a divisional crown, the Chargers are going to get Allen the ball consistently. 

    A lesser-known name worth a look is Robby Anderson of the New York Jets. Maybe some have missed his outbursts, but Anderson is a top-flight fantasy option who has double-digit outings in four games in a row and touchdowns in five and counting. 

    Anderson's latest feat was posting two touchdowns in Week 12, going for 26.6 points in the process. While regression in the touchdown arena seems likely, it wouldn't surprise to see him near the same point total again regardless thanks to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    Those Chiefs permit the second-most points to wideouts this year, something Anderson's usage and sheer talent will exploit. 

               

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Rob Gronkowski12
    Delanie Walker11
    Hunter Henry11
    Jimmy Graham*10
    Travis Kelce9
    Julius Thomas9
    Zach Ertz8
    Evan Engram8
    Jack Doyle7
    Kyle Rudolph7
    Charles Clay*7
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins7
    Tyler Kroft7
    Jared Cook6
    Ricky Seals-Jones6
    Other than Rob Gronkowski, Delanie Walker is the big name to know at tight end in Week 13. 

    One of the best tight ends in football, the Tennessee Titans star has battled through an injury while still seeing prominent usage, including nine targets in two of his past four outings. The production hasn't always been there, but it's a recipe waiting for the right matchup before causing an explosion. 

    Said explosion should come against the Houston Texans, owners of a defense coughing up the sixth-most points to tight ends. 

    Julius Thomas isn't as well known, as the quarterback situation for the Miami Dolphins helps him fly under the radar from a fantasy standpoint. But Thomas has five or more targets in three of his last four outings with two touchdowns. 

    Thomas has a good matchup in Week 13 with the Denver Broncos in town, and he'll get to exploit the defense allowing the second-most points to tight ends. 

    At an unreliable position, Thomas will once again be the safety valve putting up a big game.

                 

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Jacksonville Jaguars11
    Los Angeles Rams9
    Los Angeles Chargers9
    Pittsburgh Steelers9
    Baltimore Ravens8
    Tennessee Titans7
    Denver Broncos7
    Chicago Bears7
    Philadelphia Eagles6
    New England Patriots6
    What, expect something else? 

    The Jaguars defense has been unstoppable this year, and a game against the Colts only provides the unit a chance to post its best line of the season. 

    After all, the Colts permit the second-most points to opposing defenses on average this year, flying dangerously close to the Browns. 

    These Jaguars have 41 sacks, 14 interceptions and 15 forced fumbles, recovering 11 of them. Two of the interceptions and four of the fumbles have gone back for touchdowns. 

    To cap it all off, the Colts helped the Jaguars score 20 points the first time they met back in Week 7.

               

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Stephen Gostkowski10
    Greg Zuerlein10
    Ka'imi Fairbairn9
    Ryan Succop9
    Justin Tucker8
    Jake Elliott7
    Chris Boswell7
    Will Lutz7
    Matt Bryant6
    Kai Forbath6
    While far from a household name, owners need to know Ka'imi Fairbairn this week. 

    The Texans kicker has seven or more points in seven games this year, including two in a row. He's charging into a game against the Titans looking like a great option because Tennessee happens to allow the most points to the position outright. 

    Not only that, Fairbairn dropped a season-high 18 points on the Titans back in Week 4. His offense looks quite different now, but all it means is he'll see more scoring opportunities as opposed to extra-point opportunities. 

                 

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

