Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

NFL fantasy football owners don't have to look far to see Week 13 lineup decisions just got harder.

The outlook was already brutal considering what owners have at stake—namely, playoff positioning. But Thursday Night Football between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys showed this wouldn't be any normal week, not with Ryan Grant of the former and Alfred Morris of the latter putting on shows while leading the way in scoring.

We're here to help, though, with projections tables and some of the top matchups to exploit over the rest of Week 13 based on standard Yahoo leagues.

Week 13 Schedule

Denver at Miami

Detroit at Baltimore

Houston at Tennessee

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets

Minnesota at Atlanta

New England at Buffalo

San Francisco at Chicago

Tampa Bay at Green Bay

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers

Carolina at New Orleans

L.A. Rams at Arizona

N.Y. Giants at Oakland

Philadelphia at Seattle

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Tom Brady 21 Philip Rivers 20 Carson Wentz 19 Russell Wilson 18 Cam Newton 18 Ben Roethlisberger 17 Jared Goff 16 Drew Brees 15 Tyrod Taylor 15 Matthew Stafford 14 Matt Ryan 14 Case Keenum 13 Josh McCown 12 Alex Smith 12 Marcus Mariota 12 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Turn to the veterans in a time of need at quarterback.

This week, it's all about Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers, a guy entering Week 13 off a 28.86-point outburst. He could enter out of a dud, though, and he'd still look like a great option against the Cleveland Browns.

Not only has Rivers been one of the most stable producers all season long, he arguably hasn't had a matchup as good as this considering the Browns allow the ninth-most points to quarterbacks on average.

It's a similar story for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He's playing behind a miserable offensive line and even leads his team in rushing because of his unit's struggles. Yet he's scored 15 or more points nine times and north of 20 seven times.

Owners wouldn't be wrong expecting an eighth, as Wilson takes on the Philadelphia Eagles—a team allowing the 11th-fewest points to quarterbacks on average.

It doesn't sound great, but this game should feature plenty of offense between MVP candidates, and the Eagles numbers are inflated thanks to games against C.J. Beathard, Brock Osweiler, Dak Prescott and Mitchell Trubisky lately.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Le'Veon Bell 19 Jordan Howard 18 Alvin Kamara 18 Leonard Fournette 18 Todd Gurley 17 Rex Burkhead 17 LeSean McCoy 17 Mark Ingram 15 Carlos Hyde 14 Melvin Gordon 13 Jamaal Williams 12 Dion Lewis 12 Lamar Miller* 11 Christian McCaffrey* 11 Joe Mixon 11 Marshawn Lynch 11 Alex Collins 11 Latavius Murray 11 Kenyan Drake 10 Adrian Peterson* 10 Devonta Freeman 10 Kareem Hunt 9 Tevin Coleman 9 Jerick McKinnon 8 DeMarco Murray* 8 Author's projections. *If he plays.

This seems like the week Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette breaks back out.

Fournette has battled an ankle issue lately, yet he's practicing in full for the first time since near the beginning of November. Just in time, too, because he has a divisional matchup against an Indianapolis Colts defense coughing up the fourth-most points to opposing backs on average.

Near the start of the season, Fournette had burst on to the scene with 18.4 or more points four of six games with double-digit production in all six. If he's fully in that form again, he'll compete for the top line of the week.

Also of note is New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead. He had a turnaround story of his own recently after coming back from injury and has outings of 12.3 and 17.3 points over his last three games.

Granted, New England running backs are always tough to figure out. But it wasn't hard to see Burkhead emerging once healthy, and here he is—and he's heading right into a game against a Buffalo Bills defense surrendering the third-most points to backs.

Burkhead isn't catching attention nationally yet, but this might be the breakout game that helps him do so. The coaching staff seems like they're warming him up ahead of the playoffs.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points Keenan Allen 18 Julio Jones* 17 Antonio Brown 16 A.J. Green 16 Mike Evans 15 Robby Anderson 14 DeAndre Hopkins 14 Alshon Jeffery 14 Michael Thomas 13 Davante Adams 13 Doug Baldwin 12 Adam Thielen 12 Brandin Cooks 12 Devin Funchess 11 Marvin Jones 11 Stefon Diggs 11 Larry Fitzgerald 11 Demaryius Thomas 11 Cooper Kupp 11 Jarvis Landry 10 Golden Tate 10 Tyreek Hill 10 DeSean Jackson* 9 Emmanuel Sanders 8 Ted Ginn 8 Marqise Lee* 8 Mohamed Sanu 8 Sammy Watkins 8 Corey Davis 8 T.Y. Hilton 7 Author's projections. *If he plays.

It's impossible to ignore Keenan Allen this week.

Rivers' favorite target has been on absolute fire lately, scoring outbursts of 28.2 and 23.2 points over his past two games. He's had a quiet season overall everywhere except the usage department, where he has 10 or more targets six times and fewer than seven in a game once.

At face value, Allen has a "tough" matchup against the Browns in Week 13 because they rank well against opposing wideouts, but sometimes owners need to throw aside numbers and go with the guy. Cleveland has had an easy schedule against wideouts this year and faced few target hogs like Allen. Chasing a divisional crown, the Chargers are going to get Allen the ball consistently.

A lesser-known name worth a look is Robby Anderson of the New York Jets. Maybe some have missed his outbursts, but Anderson is a top-flight fantasy option who has double-digit outings in four games in a row and touchdowns in five and counting.

Anderson's latest feat was posting two touchdowns in Week 12, going for 26.6 points in the process. While regression in the touchdown arena seems likely, it wouldn't surprise to see him near the same point total again regardless thanks to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those Chiefs permit the second-most points to wideouts this year, something Anderson's usage and sheer talent will exploit.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Rob Gronkowski 12 Delanie Walker 11 Hunter Henry 11 Jimmy Graham* 10 Travis Kelce 9 Julius Thomas 9 Zach Ertz 8 Evan Engram 8 Jack Doyle 7 Kyle Rudolph 7 Charles Clay* 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins 7 Tyler Kroft 7 Jared Cook 6 Ricky Seals-Jones 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Other than Rob Gronkowski, Delanie Walker is the big name to know at tight end in Week 13.

One of the best tight ends in football, the Tennessee Titans star has battled through an injury while still seeing prominent usage, including nine targets in two of his past four outings. The production hasn't always been there, but it's a recipe waiting for the right matchup before causing an explosion.

Said explosion should come against the Houston Texans, owners of a defense coughing up the sixth-most points to tight ends.

Julius Thomas isn't as well known, as the quarterback situation for the Miami Dolphins helps him fly under the radar from a fantasy standpoint. But Thomas has five or more targets in three of his last four outings with two touchdowns.

Thomas has a good matchup in Week 13 with the Denver Broncos in town, and he'll get to exploit the defense allowing the second-most points to tight ends.

At an unreliable position, Thomas will once again be the safety valve putting up a big game.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Jacksonville Jaguars 11 Los Angeles Rams 9 Los Angeles Chargers 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 Baltimore Ravens 8 Tennessee Titans 7 Denver Broncos 7 Chicago Bears 7 Philadelphia Eagles 6 New England Patriots 6 Author's projections

What, expect something else?

The Jaguars defense has been unstoppable this year, and a game against the Colts only provides the unit a chance to post its best line of the season.

After all, the Colts permit the second-most points to opposing defenses on average this year, flying dangerously close to the Browns.

These Jaguars have 41 sacks, 14 interceptions and 15 forced fumbles, recovering 11 of them. Two of the interceptions and four of the fumbles have gone back for touchdowns.

To cap it all off, the Colts helped the Jaguars score 20 points the first time they met back in Week 7.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Stephen Gostkowski 10 Greg Zuerlein 10 Ka'imi Fairbairn 9 Ryan Succop 9 Justin Tucker 8 Jake Elliott 7 Chris Boswell 7 Will Lutz 7 Matt Bryant 6 Kai Forbath 6 Author's projections

While far from a household name, owners need to know Ka'imi Fairbairn this week.

The Texans kicker has seven or more points in seven games this year, including two in a row. He's charging into a game against the Titans looking like a great option because Tennessee happens to allow the most points to the position outright.

Not only that, Fairbairn dropped a season-high 18 points on the Titans back in Week 4. His offense looks quite different now, but all it means is he'll see more scoring opportunities as opposed to extra-point opportunities.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.