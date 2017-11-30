Giancarlo Stanton Reps Reportedly Meeting with Giants in Los Angeles

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

Trade negotiations between the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants regarding 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton may be heating up.

SiriusXM Radio's Craig Mish reported Thursday members of San Francisco's front office were meeting with Stanton's representatives in Los Angeles.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported what could be the framework of the potential trade:

Stanton has a full no-trade clause as part of the 13-year, $325 million contract he signed with the Marlins in 2014. It makes sense for Giants representatives to feel out the 28-year-old before they continue working on a deal with Miami.

There's no question Stanton would be a massive improvement in the Giants outfield.

Jarrett Parker's power in the minors hasn't translated to MLB. He has 15 home runs and a .456 slugging percentage in 382 career plate appearances. Stanton, meanwhile, led the majors with 59 homers, 132 RBI and a .631 slugging percentage.

Acquiring Stanton would come with some risk for San Francisco, though. The 2017 season was the first time he had appeared in 150-plus games since 2011.

While a solid defender, Stanton, a right fielder, wouldn't necessarily solve the Giants' defensive issues, either. Denard Span's minus-7.5 ultimate zone rating was 16th among 17 qualified center fielders, per FanGraphs, and Stanton won't be playing center field anytime soon.

Still, Stanton's arrival would build a lot of excitement in the Bay Area after a disappointing 64-98 season.