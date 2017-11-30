    Texas A&M Head Coach Rumors: Aggies to Decide on New Hire 'Very Shortly'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    Texas A&M reflective helmets sit on the field before the start of a NCAA college football against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
    Sam Craft/Associated Press

    The Texas A&M Aggies should resolve their coaching search in the near future, university chancellor John Sharp told ESPN.com's Sam Khan Jr.

    Sharp said a meeting of the university's board of regents should be announced "very shortly," at which point the regents would formally approve a successor to Kevin Sumlin.

    ccording to Khan, the Aggies are willing to offer Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher over $7 million annually to become the school's new football coach.

    Sharp remained coy about who's on A&M's radar and told reporters the school is looking for a coach who can win a national championship, per the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman:

    Whether Fisher ultimately leaves for College Station, his position at Florida State may be on shaky ground. The Orlando Sentinel's Safid Deen shared a clip of a Seminoles fan being escorted out of Fisher's radio call-in show after questioning his loyalty to the school:

    Fisher said Thursday he plans on coaching Florida State in its season finale against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, per Deen.

    The Aggies fired Sumlin following a 45-21 loss to the LSU Tigers that dropped A&M to 7-5 for the season. After going 11-2 and winning the Cotton Bowl in Sumlin's first season (2012), the Aggies failed to register double-digit wins over the next five years.

