Texas A&M Head Coach Rumors: Aggies to Decide on New Hire 'Very Shortly'

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The Texas A&M Aggies should resolve their coaching search in the near future, university chancellor John Sharp told ESPN.com's Sam Khan Jr.

Sharp said a meeting of the university's board of regents should be announced "very shortly," at which point the regents would formally approve a successor to Kevin Sumlin.

ccording to Khan, the Aggies are willing to offer Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher over $7 million annually to become the school's new football coach.

Sharp remained coy about who's on A&M's radar and told reporters the school is looking for a coach who can win a national championship, per the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman:

Whether Fisher ultimately leaves for College Station, his position at Florida State may be on shaky ground. The Orlando Sentinel's Safid Deen shared a clip of a Seminoles fan being escorted out of Fisher's radio call-in show after questioning his loyalty to the school:

Fisher said Thursday he plans on coaching Florida State in its season finale against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, per Deen.

The Aggies fired Sumlin following a 45-21 loss to the LSU Tigers that dropped A&M to 7-5 for the season. After going 11-2 and winning the Cotton Bowl in Sumlin's first season (2012), the Aggies failed to register double-digit wins over the next five years.