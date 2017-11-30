Jay Bruce Reportedly Targeted by Rockies, Mariners amid Mets Rumors

Jason Miller/Getty Images

A market is reportedly starting to develop for free-agent outfielder and first baseman Jay Bruce.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies have emerged as possible suitors for the 30-year-old.

Newsday's Marc Carig also reported Thursday that Bruce and the New York Mets have "mutual interest in a reunion" after he was shipped to the Cleveland Indians in August.

On Nov. 8, ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reported teams that had "inquired" about Bruce were informed he's seeking a five-year deal worth somewhere between $80-90 million.

That's a steep price to pay for a 10-year veteran who will turn 31 years old on April 3, but Bruce is coming off a strong season that was split between the Mets and Indians.

In 617 total plate appearances, Bruce slashed .254/.324/.508 with an .832 OPS, career-high 36 home runs and 101 RBI.

Bruce also played encouraging defense as a corner outfielder.

According to FanGraphs, Bruce ranked seventh among all qualified right fielders with six defensive runs saved and ninth among his positional peers with a 1.8 UZR.

Based on those figures and the dearth of power hitters available this winter, Bruce should have plenty of leverage when it comes time to negotiate.