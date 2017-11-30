    Jay Bruce Reportedly Targeted by Rockies, Mariners amid Mets Rumors

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 06: Jay Bruce #32 of the Cleveland Indians runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    A market is reportedly starting to develop for free-agent outfielder and first baseman Jay Bruce

    According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies have emerged as possible suitors for the 30-year-old. 

    Newsday's Marc Carig also reported Thursday that Bruce and the New York Mets have "mutual interest in a reunion" after he was shipped to the Cleveland Indians in August. 

    On Nov. 8, ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reported teams that had "inquired" about Bruce were informed he's seeking a five-year deal worth somewhere between $80-90 million. 

    That's a steep price to pay for a 10-year veteran who will turn 31 years old on April 3, but Bruce is coming off a strong season that was split between the Mets and Indians. 

    In 617 total plate appearances, Bruce slashed .254/.324/.508 with an .832 OPS, career-high 36 home runs and 101 RBI. 

    Bruce also played encouraging defense as a corner outfielder. 

    According to FanGraphs, Bruce ranked seventh among all qualified right fielders with six defensive runs saved and ninth among his positional peers with a 1.8 UZR.  

    Based on those figures and the dearth of power hitters available this winter, Bruce should have plenty of leverage when it comes time to negotiate. 

