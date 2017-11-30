Gregg Zaun Fired by Sportsnet for 'Inappropriate Behavior and Comments'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Sportsnet fired former MLB catcher Gregg Zaun as a Toronto Blue Jays analyst for directing "inappropriate behavior and comments" at female coworkers, the Canadian Press reported (via the CBC).

"This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behavior by Gregg Zaun in the workplace," Rogers Media president Rick Brace said in a statement.

Brace said Sportsnet fired Zaun after launching an investigation into the allegations against him.

Zaun began working at Sportsnet in 2006 as an analyst during the playoffs and joined the network full time in 2011 after he retired from MLB.

Zaun spent 16 years in the league and played for nine different teams. His longest spell came with the Blue Jays as he was in Toronto from 2004 to 2008 and appeared in 535 games for the team.