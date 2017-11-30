    Gregg Zaun Fired by Sportsnet for 'Inappropriate Behavior and Comments'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 14: Former player and current television analyst Gregg Zaun during batting practice before the start of the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 14, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    Sportsnet fired former MLB catcher Gregg Zaun as a Toronto Blue Jays analyst for directing "inappropriate behavior and comments" at female coworkers, the Canadian Press reported (via the CBC).

    "This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behavior by Gregg Zaun in the workplace," Rogers Media president Rick Brace said in a statement.

    Brace said Sportsnet fired Zaun after launching an investigation into the allegations against him.

    Zaun began working at Sportsnet in 2006 as an analyst during the playoffs and joined the network full time in 2011 after he retired from MLB.

    Zaun spent 16 years in the league and played for nine different teams. His longest spell came with the Blue Jays as he was in Toronto from 2004 to 2008 and appeared in 535 games for the team.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Marlins Want Giants to Pay $250M of Stanton's Contract

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets Interested in Reunion with Jay Bruce

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      D-Backs Acquire Reliever Boxberger from Rays

      Craig Calcaterra
      via HardballTalk
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rizzo: Nats Have Good Chance to Sign Harper Long-Term

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report