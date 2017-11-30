Iman Shumpert to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Return Timetable Unclear

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Thursday that swingman Iman Shumpert, who has been dealing with left knee effusion, will undergo arthroscopic surgery on Friday morning.

A timetable for Shumpert's recovery will be provided once the operation is complete.

The Cavaliers previously announced Nov. 18 that Shumpert would miss between five and seven games with left knee soreness, but he wound up sitting out just three games before returning to the floor Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, Shumpert was limited to seven minutes in the win and was subsequently held out of Tuesday's clash with the Miami Heat.

Through 13 appearances, including six starts, the 27-year-old is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

So long as he remains sidelined, J.R. Smith, Dwyane Wade and Kyle Korver should continue to comprise Cleveland's rotation at shooting guard.