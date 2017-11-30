Jay Bruce, Mets Reportedly Mutually Interested in Reunion

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Mets and outfielder Jay Bruce could be headed toward a reunion this offseason with Marc Carig of Newsday reporting mutual interest between the two sides.

Bruce spent parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with New York before being traded to the Cleveland Indians in August.

The outfielder spent most of his first nine seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before coming to the Mets in 2016, where he struggled mightily to the tune of a .219 average and .685 OPS in 50 games. He was much better in 2017 after the team picked up his player option, posting a .256 batting average with .841 OPS and 29 home runs before being dealt.

Despite playing only 103 games with the team, he ranked third on the Mets with 2.7 wins above replacement last year, per Baseball Reference.

Adding his time in Cleveland, Bruce had a career-high 36 home runs to go with 101 RBI, only the second time in his career he topped 100 RBI.

While there are always questions about his consistency, the 30-year-old has three All-Star appearances and would provide some much-needed offense to a Mets team full of question marks. He can play first base if Dominic Smith isn't quite ready to take over the role, or right field isn't 100 percent in his return from shoulder surgery.

Carig noted the team also has interest in free agents Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana and Adam Lind, each of which mostly spends time at first base.