LeBron James Says Opening School in Akron Most Important Thing He's Done as Pro

David Dow/Getty Images

The list of accomplishments by LeBron James over the course of his 15-year NBA career could fill up the pages of a novel, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star says the most important thing he's ever accomplished has nothing to do with basketball.

James told reporters on Thursday the opening of his public school in Akron stands above everything in his professional career, via SportsCenter:

On Tuesday, the Akron school board approved the plan to create a public school as part of a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation.



James also told Variety's Dave McNary about a documentary film project being made in collaboration with Morgan Spurlock about the creation and opening of the school:

“Being able to create this school to specifically meet the needs of these kids and their families means everything to me. There are so many kids and families struggling, and we want this school to be a safe, positive place that helps them stay on the right track to earning their educations. Having Spring Hill Entertainment and an amazing filmmaker like Morgan Spurlock here to document this process is huge.”

The "I Promise" program was started by James' foundation in 2011 as a response to rising dropout rates among high-school students in Akron with a mission to help children stay current on their education path to help ensure they are able to get a full education.

James was born in Akron and has spent 11 of his 15 NBA seasons close to the city as a member of the Cavaliers.