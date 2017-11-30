    LeBron James Says Opening School in Akron Most Important Thing He's Done as Pro

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA,PA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up shot of LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers smiling during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/Getty Images

    The list of accomplishments by LeBron James over the course of his 15-year NBA career could fill up the pages of a novel, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star says the most important thing he's ever accomplished has nothing to do with basketball.

    James told reporters on Thursday the opening of his public school in Akron stands above everything in his professional career, via SportsCenter:

    On Tuesday, the Akron school board approved the plan to create a public school as part of a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation. 

    James also told Variety's Dave McNary about a documentary film project being made in collaboration with Morgan Spurlock about the creation and opening of the school:

    “Being able to create this school to specifically meet the needs of these kids and their families means everything to me. There are so many kids and families struggling, and we want this school to be a safe, positive place that helps them stay on the right track to earning their educations. Having Spring Hill Entertainment and an amazing filmmaker like Morgan Spurlock here to document this process is huge.”

    The "I Promise" program was started by James' foundation in 2011 as a response to rising dropout rates among high-school students in Akron with a mission to help children stay current on their education path to help ensure they are able to get a full education. 

    James was born in Akron and has spent 11 of his 15 NBA seasons close to the city as a member of the Cavaliers. 

    Related

      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      LeBron 'Bothered' D-Wade Signing Was Unpopular with Cavs

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Melo: Thunder Angry, Not Frustated with Early Struggles

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kristaps Day-to-Day After Scary Ankle Injury

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      D-Wade Is Doing Exactly What Cavs Need Him to

      Fear The Sword
      via Fear The Sword