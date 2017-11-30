    Copa del Rey 2017: Results, Reaction from Thursday's Round of 32, Leg 2 Games

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 30: Santi Mina (R) of Valencia celebrataes with his teammates after scoring the first goal during the Copa Del Rey match between Valencia and Zaragoza at Mestalla Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    fotopress/Getty Images

    Valencia and Villarreal cruised to the next round of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, winning the return legs of their ties with Ponferradina and Zaragoza, respectively.

    Elsewhere, there was plenty of late drama between Espanyol and Tenerife, while Real Betis and Cadiz gave their fans a spectacle filled with goals.

    Here's a look at Thursday's results:

    Alaves 3-0 (4-0 aggregate) Getafe

    Espanyol 3-2 (3-2) Tenerife

    Villarreal 3-0 (3-1) Ponferradina

    Real Betis 3-5 (5-6) Cadiz

    Valencia 4-1 (6-1) Zaragoza

       

    Recap

    Valencia enjoyed an easy night on Thursday, as Santi Mina scored twice in a routine win over Zaragoza.

    Los Che had easily won the first leg and were never bothered at the Mestalla, either. Jorge Pombo managed a late consolation goal for the visitors, but that was the only setback on the night. Ferran Torres, Valencia's 17-year-old supertalent, also made his debut.

    BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 19: Carlos Bacca of Villarreal CF reacts during the La Liga match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Villarreal CF at San Mames Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    Neighbours Villarreal weren't troubled by lowly Ponferradina, despite a poor result in the first leg. Cedric Bakambu scored twice and Carlos Bacca added to the tally to give the Yellow Submarine a routine 3-0 win and a spot in the next round.

    Per OptaJose, Villarreal have been very dependent on both their attacking stars of late:

    While Thursday's top clubs cruised, there was some fantastic action to be found elsewhere. Tenerife, of the Segunda Division, traveled to Catalonia to take on Espanyol and gave the La Liga regulars a real scare late.

    With the score 2-1 after a scoreless first leg, both teams would find the net with late strikes. First, Sergio Garcia appeared to decide the tie, before Juan Carlos struck back to force a nervy finale.

    As shared by Goal's Mootaz Chehade, there was controversy involved with the result:

    But even that match paled in comparison to the goal fest in Seville between Betis and Cadiz. Robbie Dunne of AS English shared this after just 40 minutes:

    Betis were the clear favourites to win the tie after a 2-1 victory on the road, but Cadiz―who have been out of La Liga since 2006―scored after just three minutes, setting up a shootout.

    Cristian Tello and Daniel Romera both scored twice in the sensational back-and-forth affair, and Ivan Kecojevic would net the final goal with 12 minutes left to play, giving Cadiz an unlikely win in Seville and a spot in the next round.

