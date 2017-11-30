Real Madrid Transfer News: 'Imminent' Kepa Deal Reported, David de Gea Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to ease off in their pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and are on the verge of "imminently" agreeing a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Daily Star's Callum Vurley cited a report from Madrid-based newspaper Marca, which stated Real "intend to" trigger Kepa's €20 million (£17.6 million) buyout clause in January rather than wait until the summer transfer window.



Faith in incumbent Real No. 1 Keylor Navas has dropped this season, and the Costa Rican stopper was guilty of another gaffe in Tuesday's Copa del Rey draw against Fuenlabrada.

It seems only too coincidental that at the same time news of Real's spiked Kepa interest arises, Spanish daily El Confidencial quoted De Gea, who recently reaffirmed his loyalties to the Red Devils, via Sport Witness:

Los Merengues have long been linked with a move to bring former Atletico Madrid stopper De Gea back to the Spanish capital, but La Liga's champions appear to have decided upon recruiting the "next big thing" in Kepa.

The 23-year-old is a far more affordable target than De Gea and other reported target, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, per Vurley's report, and La Liga recently posted proof of just why he's earning rave reviews in Spain:

Marca reported it's the decision of Real president Florentino Perez to make the youngster his first signing of the winter transfer window, from which point he could have a goalkeeper he can entrust to develop in the long term.

The Athletic talisman will make for a much easier pull given his contract with Los Leones is set to expire in the summer. In contrast, De Gea remains locked into a United deal that runs until June 2019—with the option of a further year—and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News recently picked him out as a rare talent in a high-profile squad:

It was only a week ago that Kepa's Athletic team-mate Iago Herrerin insisted his keeper remained loyal to the club's cause, heaping major praise on the prospect, per Juanma Velasco of Marca:

"Kepa is Athletic Club fan until death and proves it every two times.

"He is young and he shows a lot [of skill], he has a mild temper and that means he is not as heated as me.

"It is logical that there are teams behind him, as when a prodigy or a good player appears, it is normal for them to take notice."

Perez and Real undoubtedly wish it was them who recruited Spain No. 1 De Gea during his days as a youngster or made a greater attempt to beat United to his signing six-and-a-half years ago.

Intent not to repeat the same mistake again, it appears the club are moving ahead of time to secure the talents of another potential Spain starter in Kepa, which could see the long-standing interest in De Gea finally end.