Kyle Kuzma Won't Play vs. Warriors After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Los Angeles Lakers rookie power forward Kyle Kuzma suffered an ankle injury and will not play in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.



Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reported X-rays on the right ankle were negative and deemed it a sprain. Bill Oram of the Southern California News Group noted Kuzma wouldn't play Wednesday.

L.A. acquired Kuzma, who was the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and Brook Lopez from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov in a blockbuster draft-night trade. The Michigan native has looked like one of the class' biggest steals throughout his debut campaign.

The 22-year-old University of Utah product has showcased good durability. He appeared in 96 of a possible 103 games during his time with the Utes. He played in each of the Lakers' first 20 contests before getting forced to the sideline with back spasms.

If the latest issue forces him to miss additional time, Julius Randle should see most of the playing time at power forward alongside Lopez. It could also create some extra chances for Ivica Zubac and Thomas Bryant as part of the frontcourt rotation.

All told, Kuzma's ability to make an instant impact has been a pleasant surprise for the Lakers as they attempt to turn the corner in their rebuilding efforts. He should slide right back into a prominent role once he returns to full strength.