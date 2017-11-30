    Dave Doeren, North Carolina State Reportedly Agree to New Contract Extension

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    Clemson's North Carolina State's during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Another target for Tennessee football is out the window after Dave Doeren reportedly agreed on a five-year extension to stay with North Carolina State.

    The team provided a statement announcing the deal, via Pack Pride:

    Joe Giglio of the News and Observer reported the new five-year contract is worth $15 million, and noted the deal is worth $1 million less than Tennessee's offer. 

    Per Joedy McCreary of the Associated Press, North Carolina State had been working on a new deal for the coach since earlier this season, but the discussions with Tennessee likely helped expedite the process.

    Chris Low of ESPN.com reported Wednesday that Doeren would discuss the opening with the Volunteers.

    The 45-year-old is in his fifth year with the Wolfpack after two years with Northern Illinois. After a 3-9 first season, his squad is set for a bowl invitation for the fourth year in a row thanks to an 8-4 overall record. Doeren also guided the team to a 6-2 conference mark, good for second place behind Clemson in the ACC's Atlantic Division.

    Meanwhile, Tennessee will now have to find a new target to replace Butch Jones, who was fired earlier this month. Greg Schiano was ready to be the next head coach until fan backlash caused the school to change its mind.

    Since then, top options like Mike Gundy, David Cutcliffe and others have declined interest in the job.

    ESPN's Mike Greenberg mocked the coaching search:

    The Volunteers will now need to look further down their list to find someone willing to take the job.

