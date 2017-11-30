Rob Gronkowski Cuts Promo on Mojo Rawley Ahead of WrestleMania 34

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski played a role in the biggest moment of Mojo Rawley's career at WrestleMania 33 in April, but Gronk couldn't help express his disappointment with Rawley after SmackDown Live on Tuesday night.

Gronkowski posted a video directed toward Rawley on UNINTERRUPTED:

The four-time Pro Bowler was reacting to Rawley attacking tag team partner Zack Ryder following a loss to The Bludgeon Brothers.

Because little that happens within the WWE is done without a purpose, Gronkowski could be teasing a potential storyline in which he takes sides against Rawley.

While it's doubtful Gronk would receive approval from the Patriots to step inside the ring for an actual match, he could be in Ryder's corner when Ryder gets his revenge against his Hype Bro.

Gronkowski did have a somewhat active role at WrestleMania 33 in April when he attacked Jinder Mahal after Mahal threw a drink on him at ringside. That set up Rawley's victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The 2017 NFL season doesn't end until Feb. 4, 2018, at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, which could preclude Gronkowski from interacting with Rowley at Royal Rumble 2018 in January.

WrestleMania 34 is a much more realistic option, and it would also be a more fitting stage from a storyline perspective.