    Killer Mike: Colin Kaepernick Deserves Time Person of the Year, Not Donald Trump

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    Run the Jewels' Killer Mike performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
    Jack Plunkett/Associated Press

    If rapper Killer Mike had a vote for Time's Person of the Year, he would give it to Colin Kaepernick over Donald Trump, per TMZ Sports

    "I'm very, very proud of Colin Kaepernick and the stance he's taken," the Run the Jewels star said. "The man's essentially given up his career to bring social awareness to the fact that agents of the state—police officers—are killing citizens."

    He also questioned Trump's role as a leader, saying, "essentially he's an entertainer."

    The question about the Person of the Year award arose last week when the president claimed on Twitter he turned down the honor because the magazine told him he was "probably" going to be selected. The magazine countered this claim, saying they don't comment on the choice until it's announced Dec. 6.

    Trump was 2016's Person of the Year, an award given to whoever is considered the most influential person over the course of the year. 

    While Trump has certainly dominated headlines in 2017, Kaepernick isn't too far behind as the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice. While he has failed to earn a new contract in the NFL this season, he has spent his time doing community service and was named Citizen of the Year by GQ magazine.

    Killer Mike was also honored by the city of Atlanta for his activism. 

