Kristaps Porzingis Day-to-Day After MRI on Ankle Injury Negative

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    The ankle injury to New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis initially looked bad, but ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley reported MRI results on Porzingis' ankle were negative. 

    The 22-year-old had no structural damage and is considered day-to-day.

    Porzingis' injury interrupts a season in which he has exceeded the expectations of even his biggest supporters. He's averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, and the third-year star is shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range.

    ESPN Stats & Info put his offensive improvement in perspective:

    According to NBA.com, the Knicks have a 4.7 net rating per 100 possessions when Porzingis is on the court. That number drops to minus-6.6 when he's off the floor.

    Entering Thursday, New York is tied for the eighth-best record (11-10) in the Eastern Conference, and Porzingis' contributions have played a large role in the team's success.

    His quick return will help stabilize the Knicks' postseason hopes, and, more importantly, he appears to have avoided a major injury during what is a big season for his overall development.

