    Jabrill Peppers Fined $24,000 for Hit on Defenseless WR vs. Bengals

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 08: Jabrill Peppers #22 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Jets defeated the Browns 17-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers has been fined by the NFL for his hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone in Week 12.

    Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Peppers said Thursday the league fined him $24,000 for hitting a defenseless receiver. He added that he intends to appeal the decision.

    The play occurred late in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 30-16 win over the Browns. Malone was running deep down the sidelines and appeared to make a one-handed catch before Peppers flew in with a huge hit that caused the ball to come loose for an incompletion. 

    Peppers was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the play. Malone remained down on the turf for a short time before being able to walk off the field. 

    The 25th overall pick in 2017 out of Michigan, Peppers has appeared in nine of Cleveland's first 11 games this season. The 22-year-old has recorded 39 tackles and two passes defensed. 

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Simms: Suggs' 'Phenomenal' Longevity Bright Spot for Ravens

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Inside O.J.'s Post-Prison Life

      Mark Seal
      via Vanities
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      TNF Redskins vs. Cowboys Gambling Preview

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Josh Gordon to Start for Browns in Return from Suspension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report