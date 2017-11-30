Jabrill Peppers Fined $24,000 for Hit on Defenseless WR vs. Bengals

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers has been fined by the NFL for his hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone in Week 12.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Peppers said Thursday the league fined him $24,000 for hitting a defenseless receiver. He added that he intends to appeal the decision.

The play occurred late in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 30-16 win over the Browns. Malone was running deep down the sidelines and appeared to make a one-handed catch before Peppers flew in with a huge hit that caused the ball to come loose for an incompletion.

Peppers was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the play. Malone remained down on the turf for a short time before being able to walk off the field.

The 25th overall pick in 2017 out of Michigan, Peppers has appeared in nine of Cleveland's first 11 games this season. The 22-year-old has recorded 39 tackles and two passes defensed.