    Tennessee HC Rumors: Volunteers Targeting Kevin Sumlin After Dave Doeren Snub

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Kevin Sumlin of the Texas A&M Aggies walks on the field prior to a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    The Tennessee coaching-search carousel keeps on turning.    

    According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, the Volunteers plan to talk to former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin about their coaching vacancy after one of their targets, Dave Doeren, inked a five-year contract extension to remain at N.C. State that will pay him $3 million per year.

    "My family loves it here too much," Doeren told ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "I'm here because I love my players and my recruits."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Tennessee Volunteers Football logo
      Tennessee Volunteers Football

      SMU's Morris Up Next for Tennessee?

      SI.com
      via SI.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Doeren Turns Down Vols Job to Stay at NC State

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: J.T. Barrett (Knee) Expected to Play vs. Wisconsin

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Tennessee Volunteers Football logo
      Tennessee Volunteers Football

      Spurrier: Tennessee 'Oughta Hire' Tee Martin

      Rocky Top Talk
      via Rocky Top Talk