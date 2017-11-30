Tennessee HC Rumors: Volunteers Targeting Kevin Sumlin After Dave Doeren Snub

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Tennessee coaching-search carousel keeps on turning.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, the Volunteers plan to talk to former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin about their coaching vacancy after one of their targets, Dave Doeren, inked a five-year contract extension to remain at N.C. State that will pay him $3 million per year.



"My family loves it here too much," Doeren told ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "I'm here because I love my players and my recruits."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.