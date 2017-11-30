Jennifer Lopez Endorses Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to Be Yankees' Next Manager

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With the New York Yankees still interviewing managerial candidates, Jennifer Lopez has thrown an endorsement behind her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez included Rodriguez's picture in a post on her official Instagram page, along with a link to an SB Nation article making the case for the three-time American League MVP to be the next Yankees skipper:

There is no indication Rodriguez has been one of the many candidates interviewed by the Yankees for the job.

SiriusXM's Jim Bowden reported Monday that the Yankees have conducted interviews with five candidates and planned on bringing in more people. Carlos Beltran, who retired on Nov. 13 after 20 seasons, became the sixth person to interview for the job on Wednesday.

Per Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, the other candidates who have been interviewed include Rob Thomson, Eric Wedge, Aaron Boone, Hensley Meulen and Chris Woodward.

Rodriguez certainly understands everything that goes into being under the New York spotlight as a member of the Yankees. He played 13 years with the organization from 2004-16, enduring his share of trials and tribulations along the way.

Former Yankees manager Joe Torre wrote in his 2009 book The Yankee Years that teammates nicknamed Rodriguez "A-Fraud" for demanding attention from clubhouse attendants.

Since retiring from Major League Baseball in August 2016, Rodriguez has served as an analyst for Fox Sports.